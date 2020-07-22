2016 Toyota Corolla

+ taxes & licensing
867 Kipling Ave, Etobicoke, ON M8Z 5H1
This vehicle is being sold "as is", unfit, not e-tested and is not represented as being in a road worthy condition, mechanically sound or maintained at any guaranteed level of quality. The vehicle may not be fit for use as a means of transportation and may require substantial repairs at the purchaser's expense. It may not be possible to register the vehicle to be driven in its current condition.
FINANCE FROM 5.9%
REDUCED & FIRM PRICE AS IS.
Fully loaded, cold a/c, Backup Can, Bluetooth, Axillary, USB, h/seats, all power. Runs great. $9990 will include new tires, new pads/rotors all around, spare key & Certification
By OMVIC regulations, we must state that vehicle may not be road worthy.
