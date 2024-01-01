Menu
<p>N0 ACCIDENT ON CARPROOF,</p><p>PANORAMIC ROOF,</p><p>NAVAGATION, POWER SEAT,</p><p>HEATED SEAT,TECH PKG,</p><p>WINTER TIRES.</p>

2016 Toyota Prius v

207,796 KM

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
2016 Toyota Prius v

Prius 5

2016 Toyota Prius v

Prius 5

Simplify Automotive Sales Inc

109 Rexdale Blvd unit 6, Etobicoke, ON M9W 1P1

416-822-9049

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Used
207,796KM
Excellent Condition
VIN JTDZN3EU2GJ052367

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Wagon
  • Fuel Type Hybrid
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Variable / CVT
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 207,796 KM

N0 ACCIDENT ON CARPROOF,

PANORAMIC ROOF,

NAVAGATION, POWER SEAT,

HEATED SEAT,TECH PKG,

WINTER TIRES.

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Push Button Start

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Child Seat Anchors
Rearview Camera
Forward Collision Warning
Lane Departure Assist

Fog Lights
Alloy Wheels
Spoiler
Winter Tires
Automatic Headlights

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Seats

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
GPS Navigation
Lumbar Support

Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Split Rear Seat

Sunroof / Moonroof

Warranty Available

CD Player
Bluetooth
SiriusXM Radio

Automatic High Beams

Adaptive Smart Cruise Control

Simplify Automotive Sales Inc

Simplify Automotive Sales Inc

109 Rexdale Blvd unit 6, Etobicoke, ON M9W 1P1

416-822-9049

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Simplify Automotive Sales Inc

416-822-9049

2016 Toyota Prius v