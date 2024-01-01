$CALL+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
2016 Toyota Prius v
Prius 5
Location
Simplify Automotive Sales Inc
109 Rexdale Blvd unit 6, Etobicoke, ON M9W 1P1
416-822-9049
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
Used
207,796KM
Excellent Condition
VIN JTDZN3EU2GJ052367
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Wagon
- Fuel Type Hybrid
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Variable / CVT
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 207,796 KM
Vehicle Description
N0 ACCIDENT ON CARPROOF,
PANORAMIC ROOF,
NAVAGATION, POWER SEAT,
HEATED SEAT,TECH PKG,
WINTER TIRES.
Vehicle Features
Packages
Mechanical
Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Push Button Start
Safety
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Child Seat Anchors
Rearview Camera
Forward Collision Warning
Lane Departure Assist
Exterior
Fog Lights
Alloy Wheels
Spoiler
Winter Tires
Automatic Headlights
Power Options
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Seats
Interior
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
GPS Navigation
Lumbar Support
Seating
Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Split Rear Seat
Comfort
Sunroof / Moonroof
Warranty
Warranty Available
Media / Nav / Comm
CD Player
Bluetooth
SiriusXM Radio
Security
Automatic High Beams
Convenience
Adaptive Smart Cruise Control
