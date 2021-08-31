Menu
2016 Volkswagen Jetta

158,000 KM

$7,990

+ tax & licensing
$7,990

+ taxes & licensing

1st Auto Group

416-823-2403 (Angelo); 416-821-1221 (Peter)

2016 Volkswagen Jetta

2016 Volkswagen Jetta

Comfortline P-Moon/Backup Cam

2016 Volkswagen Jetta

Comfortline P-Moon/Backup Cam

1st Auto Group

867 Kipling Ave, Etobicoke, ON M8Z 5H1

416-823-2403 (Angelo); 416-821-1221 (Peter)

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

Sale

$7,990

+ taxes & licensing

158,000KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  Listing ID: 7750956
  Stock #: pdc039
  VIN: 3VWB67AJ8GM410591

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Manual / Standard
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 158,000 KM

FINANCE FROM 5.9% 

Fully loaded, cold a/c, Backup Cam, P-Moon, Bluetooth, Axillary, USB, heated sears/mirrors & more. Looks & drives excellent. $900 service just done, new tires & brakes all around. CERTIFIED. FIRM PRICE. 3 year/36000km p/train warranty avail. for $199  

Also avail. 2016 Kia Forte LX, 6spd. 144k $6990 /// 2015 Dodge Dart Aero, 6 spd. 129k $5990

Anti-Lock Brakes
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Security System
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Child Seat Anchors
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Rearview Camera
Front Head Air Bag
Rear Side Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Fog Lights
Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Daytime Running Lights
Rear Spoiler
HID Headlights
Aluminum Wheels
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Steering
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Leather Steering Wheel
Anti-Theft System
Engine Immobilizer
Keyless Entry
Steering Wheel Controls
Automatic Headlights
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Tilt Steering Wheel
Sunroof / Moonroof
Climate Control
AM/FM Radio
CD Player
MP3 Player
Bluetooth
Satellite Radio
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Heated Seats
Split Rear Seat
Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Rear Bench Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Passenger Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)
Warranty Available
Turbocharged
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Conventional Spare Tire
Bluetooth Connection
Sun/Moonroof
Headlights-Auto-Leveling

1st Auto Group

1st Auto Group

867 Kipling Ave, Etobicoke, ON M8Z 5H1

