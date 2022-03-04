Menu
4MOTION 4dr Auto R Line 2016 Volkswagen Tiguan Highline w/ R-Line Package 4Motion *GPS CAMERA* Certified -Accident Free

UR Ride

32 Stoffel Dr, Etobicoke, ON M9W 1A8

647-792-1225

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # GW054311
  • Mileage 178,700 KM

Vehicle Description

Navigation

Panoramic Roof

Leather

Reverse Camera



All servicing items up to date. 
Certified to exceed Ontario ministry safety standards
- 160 point inspection
- Extended warranty available to 3years 60,000kms
UrRide is part of the WeBuyUrRide family
- OMVIC certified dealer # 5571310
- Member of the UCDA
- CarFax Verified Member




Vehicle Features

Traction Control
Daytime Running Lights
Child Safety Locks
Power Windows
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Trip Computer
POWER ADJUSTABLE PEDALS
HEATED FRONT SEATS
CD Changer
Panoramic Sunroof
Leather Interior
Rear Defrost
Rain Sensing Wipers
Telescopic Steering Wheel
Accident Free
Driver Side Airbag
Vehicle Stability Management VSM
Theft Deterrent/Alarm
Anti-lock Brakes / ABS
Passenger Front Airbag Off/On
Remote / Keyless Entry
Alloy / Aluminum Wheels
Clear Carproof or Carfax

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

