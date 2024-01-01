$17,500+ tax & licensing
2017 BMW 3 Series
4dr Sdn 330i xDrive AWD
Location
1st Auto Group
867 Kipling Ave, Etobicoke, ON M8Z 5H1
416-823-2403 (Angelo); 416-821-1221 (Peter)
Certified
$17,500
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Silver
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 69,620 KM
Vehicle Description
FINANCE FROM 6.49%
LOW KM. Loaded, Navi, Bluetooth, Axillary, Sat. Sirius, heated /p/memory seats, P-Moon, fogs, keyless entry. Runns excellent. Accident repair in 2019, clean title. CERTIFIED.
Also avail. 2017 Honda Accord LX, 95k $16990
416-823-2403
Alternate NumbersOffice/Fax: 416-233-2470
416-823-2403 (Angelo); 416-821-1221 (Peter)