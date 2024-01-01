$9,800+ tax & licensing
2017 Chevrolet Cruze
LT
Location
1st Auto Group
867 Kipling Ave, Etobicoke, ON M8Z 5H1
416-823-2403 (Angelo); 416-821-1221 (Peter)
Certified
$9,800
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Red
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # pdc022
- Mileage 163,918 KM
Vehicle Description
FINANCE FROM 8.9%
NO ACCIDENTS. Loaded, cold a/c, Bluetooth, Sat. Sirius, On Star, remote start, Axillary, USB, cruise, all power, keyless/push start. Runs excellent. CERTIFIED.
Also avail. 2016 Hyundai Sonata GLS Leather/P-Moon, 143k 10800 /// 2014 Chevi Cruze RS Pkg, 188k $6800
