Menu
Account
Sign In
<p>FINANCE FROM 6.49%   </p><p>NO ACCIDENTS. Loaded, cold a/c, Bluetooth, Sat. Sirius, On Star, remote start, Axillary, USB, cruise, all power, push start/keyless. Runs excellent. CERTIFIED.  </p><p>Also avail. 2017 Nissan Altima SV, 163k $9500    ///   2014 Chevi Cruze RS Pkg, 188k $6600    </p>

2017 Chevrolet Cruze

163,918 KM

Details Description Features

$9,500

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours

2017 Chevrolet Cruze

4dr Sdn 1.4L LT w/1SD

Watch This Vehicle

2017 Chevrolet Cruze

4dr Sdn 1.4L LT w/1SD

Location

1st Auto Group

867 Kipling Ave, Etobicoke, ON M8Z 5H1

416-823-2403 (Angelo); 416-821-1221 (Peter)

  1. 1730263320
  2. 1730263322
  3. 1730263320
  4. 1730263321
  5. 1730263322
  6. 1730263320
  7. 1730263320
  8. 1730263323
  9. 1730263320
  10. 1730263321
  11. 1730263320
  12. 1730263320
  13. 1730263321
  14. 1730263320
  15. 1730263320
  16. 1730263322
  17. 1730263320
  18. 1730263320
  19. 1730263321
  20. 1730263321
  21. 1730263321
Contact Seller

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.
Sale

$9,500

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
163,918KM
Excellent Condition
VIN 3g1be5sm0hs529955

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 163,918 KM

Vehicle Description

FINANCE FROM 6.49%   

NO ACCIDENTS. Loaded, cold a/c, Bluetooth, Sat. Sirius, On Star, remote start, Axillary, USB, cruise, all power, push start/keyless. Runs excellent. CERTIFIED.  

Also avail. 2017 Nissan Altima SV, 163k $9500    ///   2014 Chevi Cruze RS Pkg, 188k $6600    

Vehicle Features

Packages

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Push Button Start

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Child Seat Anchors
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Rear Side Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Driver Vanity Mirror
Front Reading Lamps
Remote Trunk Release
Anti-Theft System
Rear Bench Seat
Rearview Camera
WiFi Hotspot
Apple CarPlay

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Exterior

Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Temporary spare tire

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
CD Player
Bluetooth
Satellite Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input
SiriusXM Radio

Seating

Heated Seats
Split Rear Seat
Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Heated Front Seat(s)

Warranty

Warranty Available

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror

Additional Features

Turbocharged
Telematics
Navigation from Telematics
Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From 1st Auto Group

Used 2012 Chevrolet Traverse AWD 4dr 2LT Backup Cam for sale in Etobicoke, ON
2012 Chevrolet Traverse AWD 4dr 2LT Backup Cam 166,755 KM $6,800 + tax & lic
Used 2010 Nissan Murano AWD 4DR S for sale in Etobicoke, ON
2010 Nissan Murano AWD 4DR S 217,672 KM $4,990 + tax & lic
Used 2014 Chevrolet Cruze 2LT RS Pkg Leather/Backup Cam/P-Moon for sale in Etobicoke, ON
2014 Chevrolet Cruze 2LT RS Pkg Leather/Backup Cam/P-Moon 188,283 KM $6,600 + tax & lic

Email 1st Auto Group

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
1st Auto Group

1st Auto Group

867 Kipling Ave, Etobicoke, ON M8Z 5H1

Call Dealer

416-823-XXXX

(click to show)

416-823-2403

Alternate Numbers
Office/Fax: 416-233-2470
Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$9,500

+ taxes & licensing

1st Auto Group

416-823-2403 (Angelo); 416-821-1221 (Peter)

Contact Seller
2017 Chevrolet Cruze