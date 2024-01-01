$12,500+ tax & licensing
2017 Dodge Grand Caravan
4dr Wgn Canada Value Package
Location
1st Auto Group
867 Kipling Ave, Etobicoke, ON M8Z 5H1
416-823-2403 (Angelo); 416-821-1221 (Peter)
Certified
$12,500
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Blue
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Minivan / Van
- Fuel Type Flex Fuel
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 5-door
- Passengers 7
- Mileage 146,962 KM
Vehicle Description
FINANCE FROM 8.9%
Loaded, cold a/c, cruise, Axillary, all power, keyless entry. Super clean, nonsmoker, no pets. $1200 safety service included. CERTIFIED.
Also avail. 2017 Dodge Grand Caravan, 191k $9500 /// 2018 Dodge Grand Caravan, 138k $15600
Vehicle Features
Packages
Mechanical
Safety
Power Options
Interior
Media / Nav / Comm
Seating
Warranty
Exterior
Convenience
Additional Features
