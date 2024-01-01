Menu
<p>FINANCE FROM 8.9%  </p><p>Loaded, cold a/c, cruise, Axillary, all power, keyless entry. Super clean, nonsmoker, no pets. $1200 safety service included. CERTIFIED.        </p><p>Also avail. 2017 Dodge Grand Caravan, 191k $9500    ///      2018 Dodge Grand Caravan, 138k $15600   </p>

2017 Dodge Grand Caravan

146,962 KM

Details

$12,500

+ tax & licensing
2017 Dodge Grand Caravan

4dr Wgn Canada Value Package

2017 Dodge Grand Caravan

4dr Wgn Canada Value Package

Location

1st Auto Group

867 Kipling Ave, Etobicoke, ON M8Z 5H1

416-823-2403 (Angelo); 416-821-1221 (Peter)

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.
Sale

$12,500

+ taxes & licensing

Used
146,962KM
Excellent Condition
VIN 2C4RDGBG1HR612918

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Blue
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Minivan / Van
  • Fuel Type Flex Fuel
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 5-door
  • Passengers 7
  • Mileage 146,962 KM

Vehicle Description

FINANCE FROM 8.9%  

Loaded, cold a/c, cruise, Axillary, all power, keyless entry. Super clean, nonsmoker, no pets. $1200 safety service included. CERTIFIED.        

Also avail. 2017 Dodge Grand Caravan, 191k $9500    ///      2018 Dodge Grand Caravan, 138k $15600   

Vehicle Features

Packages

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Child Seat Anchors
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Trip Computer
Driver Vanity Mirror
Woodgrain Interior Trim
Rear Bench Seat

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
CD Player
MP3 Player
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input

Seating

Split Rear Seat
Cloth Seats
3rd Row Seat

Warranty

Warranty Available

Exterior

Daytime Running Lights
Rear Spoiler

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Third Passenger Door
Fourth Passenger Door

Additional Features

Knee Air Bag

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

1st Auto Group

1st Auto Group

867 Kipling Ave, Etobicoke, ON M8Z 5H1

416-823-2403

Office/Fax: 416-233-2470
$12,500

+ taxes & licensing

1st Auto Group

416-823-2403 (Angelo); 416-821-1221 (Peter)

2017 Dodge Grand Caravan