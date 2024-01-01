Menu
Account
Sign In
<p>FINANCE FROM 8.9%  </p><p>NO ACCIDENTS. Loaded, cold a/c, Touch up screen Navi, Backup Cam, Bluetooth, Axillary USB will be installed, cruise, all power, keyless entry. Top mechanical cond. Drives like new. $1000 safety service just done. CERTIFIED.       </p><p>Also avail. 2017 Dodge Grand Caravan, 146k $12500    ///    2018 Dodge Grand Caravan, 138k $15500    ///   2015 Dodge Grand Caravan, 188k $7990   </p>

2017 Dodge Grand Caravan

190,848 KM

Details Description Features

$9,500

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours

2017 Dodge Grand Caravan

4dr Wgn w/Navi/Backup Cam

Watch This Vehicle

2017 Dodge Grand Caravan

4dr Wgn w/Navi/Backup Cam

Location

1st Auto Group

867 Kipling Ave, Etobicoke, ON M8Z 5H1

416-823-2403 (Angelo); 416-821-1221 (Peter)

  1. 1720915376
  2. 1720915375
  3. 1720915376
  4. 1720915375
  5. 1720915375
  6. 1720915374
  7. 1720915374
  8. 1720915374
  9. 1720915374
  10. 1720915374
  11. 1720915375
  12. 1720915374
  13. 1720915375
  14. 1720915373
  15. 1720915375
  16. 1720915375
  17. 1720915375
Contact Seller

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.
Sale

$9,500

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
190,848KM
Excellent Condition
VIN 2C4RDGBGXHR836223

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Minivan / Van
  • Fuel Type Flex Fuel
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 5-door
  • Passengers 7
  • Mileage 190,848 KM

Vehicle Description

FINANCE FROM 8.9%  

NO ACCIDENTS. Loaded, cold a/c, Touch up screen Navi, Backup Cam, Bluetooth, Axillary USB will be installed, cruise, all power, keyless entry. Top mechanical cond. Drives like new. $1000 safety service just done. CERTIFIED.       

Also avail. 2017 Dodge Grand Caravan, 146k $12500    ///    2018 Dodge Grand Caravan, 138k $15500    ///   2015 Dodge Grand Caravan, 188k $7990   

Vehicle Features

Packages

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Child Seat Anchors
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Trip Computer
GPS Navigation
Driver Vanity Mirror
Anti-Theft System
Rearview Camera

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
Premium Sound System
CD Player
MP3 Player
Bluetooth
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input
SiriusXM Radio

Seating

Split Rear Seat
3rd Row Seat

Warranty

Warranty Available

Exterior

Daytime Running Lights
Rear Spoiler
Automatic Headlights

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Third Passenger Door
Fourth Passenger Door

Additional Features

Knee Air Bag

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From 1st Auto Group

Used 2017 Ford Escape 4WD 4dr SE for sale in Etobicoke, ON
2017 Ford Escape 4WD 4dr SE 180,983 KM $8,990 + tax & lic
Used 2016 Ford Escape FWD 4dr SE w/Backup Cam/Winter tires for sale in Etobicoke, ON
2016 Ford Escape FWD 4dr SE w/Backup Cam/Winter tires 165,417 KM $10,500 + tax & lic
Used 2018 RAM 1500 Tradesman 4x4 Crew Cab 5'7
2018 RAM 1500 Tradesman 4x4 Crew Cab 5'7" Box 251,152 KM $13,500 + tax & lic

Email 1st Auto Group

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
1st Auto Group

1st Auto Group

867 Kipling Ave, Etobicoke, ON M8Z 5H1

Call Dealer

416-823-XXXX

(click to show)

416-823-2403

Alternate Numbers
Office/Fax: 416-233-2470
Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$9,500

+ taxes & licensing

1st Auto Group

416-823-2403 (Angelo); 416-821-1221 (Peter)

Contact Seller
2017 Dodge Grand Caravan