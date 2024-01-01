$9,500+ tax & licensing
2017 Dodge Grand Caravan
4dr Wgn w/Navi/Backup Cam
Location
1st Auto Group
867 Kipling Ave, Etobicoke, ON M8Z 5H1
416-823-2403 (Angelo); 416-821-1221 (Peter)
Certified
$9,500
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Minivan / Van
- Fuel Type Flex Fuel
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 5-door
- Passengers 7
- Mileage 190,848 KM
Vehicle Description
FINANCE FROM 8.9%
NO ACCIDENTS. Loaded, cold a/c, Touch up screen Navi, Backup Cam, Bluetooth, Axillary USB will be installed, cruise, all power, keyless entry. Top mechanical cond. Drives like new. $1000 safety service just done. CERTIFIED.
Also avail. 2017 Dodge Grand Caravan, 146k $12500 /// 2018 Dodge Grand Caravan, 138k $15500 /// 2015 Dodge Grand Caravan, 188k $7990
1st Auto Group
416-823-2403
416-823-2403 (Angelo); 416-821-1221 (Peter)