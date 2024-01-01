Menu
<p>FINANCE, LEASE TO OWN FROM 8.9%  </p><p>NO ACCIDENTS, ZERO RUST. Fully loaded, cold dual a/c, Roof rack, Backup sensors, Bluetooth, Axillary, Dual power sliding doors & rear gate, cruise, alloys, fogs, keyless. Previous Enbridge service, running on natural gas.  Drives perfect. CERTIFIED.   </p><p>Also avail. 2015 Ram Cargo w/Roof rack, 171k $8990 </p>

2017 Dodge Grand Caravan

Details Description Features

$8,990

+ tax & licensing
2017 Dodge Grand Caravan

4dr Wgn Crew Cargo/Dual fuel

2017 Dodge Grand Caravan

4dr Wgn Crew Cargo/Dual fuel

Location

1st Auto Group

867 Kipling Ave, Etobicoke, ON M8Z 5H1

416-823-2403 (Angelo); 416-821-1221 (Peter)

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.
Sale

$8,990

+ taxes & licensing

Used
Excellent Condition
VIN 2C4RDGDG8HR776633

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Minivan / Van
  • Fuel Type Flex Fuel
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 2
  • Mileage 0

Vehicle Description

Vehicle Features

Packages

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Exterior

Fog Lights
Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Daytime Running Lights
Luggage Rack
Rear Spoiler
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Privacy Glass

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Trip Computer
Leather Steering Wheel
Woodgrain Interior Trim
Anti-Theft System
Rearview Camera

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Seats

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
CD Player
MP3 Player
Bluetooth
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input

Warranty

Warranty Available

Comfort

Climate Control

Seating

Cloth Seats
Power Driver Seat
3rd Row Seat
Rear Bucket Seats
Driver Adjustable Lumbar

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Third Passenger Door
Fourth Passenger Door

Additional Features

Knee Air Bag

416-823-2403

Office/Fax: 416-233-2470
