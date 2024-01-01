$8,990+ tax & licensing
2017 Dodge Grand Caravan
4dr Wgn Crew Cargo/Dual fuel
Location
1st Auto Group
867 Kipling Ave, Etobicoke, ON M8Z 5H1
416-823-2403 (Angelo); 416-821-1221 (Peter)
Certified
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Minivan / Van
- Fuel Type Flex Fuel
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 2
- Mileage 0
Vehicle Description
FINANCE, LEASE TO OWN FROM 8.9%
NO ACCIDENTS, ZERO RUST. Fully loaded, cold dual a/c, Roof rack, Backup sensors, Bluetooth, Axillary, Dual power sliding doors & rear gate, cruise, alloys, fogs, keyless. Previous Enbridge service, running on natural gas. Drives perfect. CERTIFIED.
Also avail. 2015 Ram Cargo w/Roof rack, 171k $8990
Vehicle Features
