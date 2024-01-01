Menu
Account
Sign In
<p>FINANCE FROM 8.9%  </p><p>NO ACCIDENTS. Fully loaded, cold a/c, dual climate control, Bluetooth, Axillary, cruise, all power, keyless entry. Nonsmoker, no pets. Runs excellent. $1000 safety service included. CERTIFIED.  </p><p>Also avail. 2016 Grand Caravan SXT, 165k $11500   ///    2015 Grand Caravan VP w/Backup Cam, 188k $7990     </p>

2017 Dodge Grand Caravan

160,333 KM

Details Description Features

$12,500

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours

2017 Dodge Grand Caravan

4dr Wgn Crew

Watch This Vehicle

2017 Dodge Grand Caravan

4dr Wgn Crew

Location

1st Auto Group

867 Kipling Ave, Etobicoke, ON M8Z 5H1

416-823-2403 (Angelo); 416-821-1221 (Peter)

  1. 1726845450
  2. 1726845450
  3. 1726845451
  4. 1726845453
  5. 1726845451
  6. 1726845451
  7. 1726845451
  8. 1726845452
  9. 1726845451
  10. 1726845450
  11. 1726845450
  12. 1726845450
  13. 1726845451
  14. 1726845451
  15. 1726845451
  16. 1726845450
  17. 1726845450
  18. 1726845452
  19. 1726845451
  20. 1726845451
  21. 1726845451
Contact Seller

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.
Sale

$12,500

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
160,333KM
Excellent Condition
VIN 2c4rdgdg0hr775413

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Minivan / Van
  • Fuel Type Flex Fuel
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 5-door
  • Passengers 7
  • Mileage 160,333 KM

Vehicle Description

FINANCE FROM 8.9%  

NO ACCIDENTS. Fully loaded, cold a/c, dual climate control, Bluetooth, Axillary, cruise, all power, keyless entry. Nonsmoker, no pets. Runs excellent. $1000 safety service included. CERTIFIED.  

Also avail. 2016 Grand Caravan SXT, 165k $11500   ///    2015 Grand Caravan VP w/Backup Cam, 188k $7990     

Vehicle Features

Packages

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Child Seat Anchors
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Exterior

Fog Lights
Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Daytime Running Lights
Luggage Rack
Rear Spoiler
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Privacy Glass

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Trip Computer
Leather Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Woodgrain Interior Trim
Anti-Theft System

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Seats

Seating

Quads / Captains
Split Rear Seat
Cloth Seats
Power Driver Seat
3rd Row Seat
Rear Bucket Seats
Driver Adjustable Lumbar

Warranty

Warranty Available

Media / Nav / Comm

CD Player
Bluetooth
Auxiliary Audio Input

Comfort

Climate Control

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Third Passenger Door
Fourth Passenger Door

Additional Features

Knee Air Bag

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From 1st Auto Group

Used 2020 Hyundai Elantra Essential Manual for sale in Etobicoke, ON
2020 Hyundai Elantra Essential Manual 54,257 KM $14,990 + tax & lic
Used 2013 Land Rover LR2 AWD 4dr for sale in Etobicoke, ON
2013 Land Rover LR2 AWD 4dr 242,859 KM $6,990 + tax & lic
Used 2013 Land Rover LR2 AWD 4dr HSE for sale in Etobicoke, ON
2013 Land Rover LR2 AWD 4dr HSE 196,762 KM $8,500 + tax & lic

Email 1st Auto Group

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
1st Auto Group

1st Auto Group

867 Kipling Ave, Etobicoke, ON M8Z 5H1

Call Dealer

416-823-XXXX

(click to show)

416-823-2403

Alternate Numbers
Office/Fax: 416-233-2470
Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$12,500

+ taxes & licensing

1st Auto Group

416-823-2403 (Angelo); 416-821-1221 (Peter)

Contact Seller
2017 Dodge Grand Caravan