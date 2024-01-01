$14,500+ tax & licensing
2017 Dodge Journey
AWD 4DR CROSSROAD
2017 Dodge Journey
AWD 4DR CROSSROAD
Location
1st Auto Group
867 Kipling Ave, Etobicoke, ON M8Z 5H1
416-823-2403 (Angelo); 416-821-1221 (Peter)
Certified
$14,500
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 5-door
- Passengers 7
- Mileage 145,110 KM
Vehicle Description
FINANCE FROM 8.9%
Loaded, Backup sensors, rear air/heat, Bluetooth, Axillary, Sat. Sirius, USB, heated seats/steering, remote start. Excellent cond. $13 service just done. CERTIFIED.
Also avail. 2016 Journey R/T, 7 pass. 145k $12990 /// 2015 Journey Crossroad, 7 pass. 158k $10990
Over 20 SUVs avail.
