Menu
Account
Sign In
<p>FINANCE FROM 8.9%  </p><p>Fully loaded, Navi, Backup Cam, Apple Car play, Sat. Sirius, Bluetooth, Axillary, p/seats, heated mirr. 19 inch wheels, fogs, power gate & more. Runs excellent. CERTIFIED.  </p><p>Also avail. 2016 Escape TITANIUM, 164k $13990      ///    2016 Escape SE 4WD, 165k $11990    ///     2015 Escape SE, 169k $9990   </p><p>Over 20 SUVs in stock</p>

2017 Ford Escape

121,048 KM

Details Description Features

$15,800

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours

2017 Ford Escape

4WD 4dr SE w/Navi

Watch This Vehicle

2017 Ford Escape

4WD 4dr SE w/Navi

Location

1st Auto Group

867 Kipling Ave, Etobicoke, ON M8Z 5H1

416-823-2403 (Angelo); 416-821-1221 (Peter)

  1. 1706889943
  2. 1706889943
  3. 1706889944
  4. 1706889943
  5. 1706889943
  6. 1706889943
  7. 1706889943
  8. 1706889943
  9. 1706889943
  10. 1706889943
  11. 1706889943
  12. 1706889943
  13. 1706889943
  14. 1706889943
  15. 1706889944
  16. 1706889943
  17. 1706889944
Contact Seller

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.
Sale

$15,800

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
121,048KM
Used
Excellent Condition
VIN 1FMCU9GD6HUB47437

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Orange
  • Interior Colour Grey
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 5-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 121,048 KM

Vehicle Description

FINANCE FROM 8.9%  

Fully loaded, Navi, Backup Cam, Apple Car play, Sat. Sirius, Bluetooth, Axillary, p/seats, heated mirr. 19 inch wheels, fogs, power gate & more. Runs excellent. CERTIFIED.  

Also avail. 2016 Escape TITANIUM, 164k $13990      ///    2016 Escape SE 4WD, 165k $11990    ///     2015 Escape SE, 169k $9990   

Over 20 SUVs in stock

Vehicle Features

Packages

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Brake Actuated Limited Slip Differential

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Child Seat Anchors
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Rearview Camera
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Exterior

Fog Lights
Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Winter Tires
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Privacy Glass
Temporary spare tire

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Trip Computer
Driver Vanity Mirror
Anti-Theft System
Rear Bench Seat

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Trunk
Power Seats

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
CD Player
MP3 Player
Bluetooth
Satellite Radio
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input
SiriusXM Radio

Seating

Split Rear Seat
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Heated Front Seat(s)

Warranty

Warranty Available

Comfort

Climate Control

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror

Additional Features

Turbocharged
Telematics
Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From 1st Auto Group

Used 2013 Land Rover Range Rover Sport 4WD 4dr HSE GT Limited Edition for sale in Etobicoke, ON
2013 Land Rover Range Rover Sport 4WD 4dr HSE GT Limited Edition 155,505 KM $21,500 + tax & lic
Used 2016 Nissan Micra 4dr HB AUTO SV for sale in Etobicoke, ON
2016 Nissan Micra 4dr HB AUTO SV 142,335 KM $7,990 + tax & lic
Used 2015 Nissan Micra 4dr HB Auto SR for sale in Etobicoke, ON
2015 Nissan Micra 4dr HB Auto SR 128,025 KM $8,500 + tax & lic

Email 1st Auto Group

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
1st Auto Group

1st Auto Group

867 Kipling Ave, Etobicoke, ON M8Z 5H1

Call Dealer

416-823-XXXX

(click to show)

416-823-2403

Alternate Numbers
Office/Fax: 416-233-2470
Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$15,800

+ taxes & licensing

1st Auto Group

416-823-2403 (Angelo); 416-821-1221 (Peter)

Contact Seller
2017 Ford Escape