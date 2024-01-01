$11,990+ tax & licensing
2017 Ford Escape
4WD 4dr SE 2.0L Navi/Cam/Apple Carplay
Location
1st Auto Group
867 Kipling Ave, Etobicoke, ON M8Z 5H1
416-823-2403 (Angelo); 416-821-1221 (Peter)
Certified
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Blue
- Interior Colour Grey
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 5-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 136,925 KM
Vehicle Description
FINANCE FROM 6.49%
NO ACCIDENTS, all maint. records. Fully loaded, Backup Cam/parking sensors, Touch screen Apple Car play with Sat. Sirius, Bluetooth, Axillary, USB, p/heated seats, cruise, keyless. Runs excellent. $1200 safety service included (Brand new tires & brakes all around). CERTIFIED.
Also avail. 2016 Ford Escape SE 4WD Leather/Navi/Cam, 174k $9500
Over 20 SUVs in stock
416-823-2403 (Angelo); 416-821-1221 (Peter)