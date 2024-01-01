Menu
Account
Sign In
<p>FINANCE FROM 6.49%  </p><p>NO ACCIDENTS, all maint. records.  Fully loaded, Backup Cam/parking sensors, Touch screen Apple Car play with Sat. Sirius, Bluetooth, Axillary, USB, p/heated seats, cruise, keyless.  Runs excellent. $1200 safety service included (Brand new tires & brakes all around).  CERTIFIED.   </p><p>Also avail. 2016 Ford Escape SE 4WD Leather/Navi/Cam, 174k $9500    </p><p>Over 20 SUVs in stock </p>

2017 Ford Escape

136,925 KM

Details Description Features

$11,990

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours

2017 Ford Escape

4WD 4dr SE 2.0L Navi/Cam/Apple Carplay

Watch This Vehicle

2017 Ford Escape

4WD 4dr SE 2.0L Navi/Cam/Apple Carplay

Location

1st Auto Group

867 Kipling Ave, Etobicoke, ON M8Z 5H1

416-823-2403 (Angelo); 416-821-1221 (Peter)

  1. 1731008395
  2. 1731008395
  3. 1731008395
  4. 1731008396
  5. 1731008395
  6. 1731008395
  7. 1731008396
  8. 1731008395
  9. 1731008395
  10. 1731008395
  11. 1731008395
  12. 1731008395
  13. 1731008395
  14. 1731008396
  15. 1731008395
  16. 1731008395
  17. 1731008395
  18. 1731008395
  19. 1731008395
  20. 1731008396
Contact Seller

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.
Sale

$11,990

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
136,925KM
Excellent Condition
VIN 1FMCU9G94HUD61324

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Blue
  • Interior Colour Grey
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 5-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 136,925 KM

Vehicle Description

FINANCE FROM 6.49%  

NO ACCIDENTS, all maint. records.  Fully loaded, Backup Cam/parking sensors, Touch screen Apple Car play with Sat. Sirius, Bluetooth, Axillary, USB, p/heated seats, cruise, keyless.  Runs excellent. $1200 safety service included (Brand new tires & brakes all around).  CERTIFIED.   

Also avail. 2016 Ford Escape SE 4WD Leather/Navi/Cam, 174k $9500    

Over 20 SUVs in stock 

Vehicle Features

Packages

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Brake Actuated Limited Slip Differential

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Child Seat Anchors
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Exterior

Fog Lights
Alloy Wheels
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Privacy Glass
Temporary spare tire

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Trip Computer
GPS Navigation
Driver Vanity Mirror
Anti-Theft System
Rear Bench Seat
Rearview Camera
Apple CarPlay

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Seats

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
Premium Sound System
CD Player
Bluetooth
Satellite Radio
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input
SiriusXM Radio

Seating

Heated Seats
Split Rear Seat
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Heated Front Seat(s)

Warranty

Warranty Available

Comfort

Climate Control

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror

Additional Features

Turbocharged
Telematics
Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From 1st Auto Group

Used 2015 Jeep Compass 4WD 4dr High Altitude for sale in Etobicoke, ON
2015 Jeep Compass 4WD 4dr High Altitude 111,822 KM $9,800 + tax & lic
Used 2019 Honda Insight Touring for sale in Etobicoke, ON
2019 Honda Insight Touring 217,449 KM $14,990 + tax & lic
Used 2014 Kia Optima SX 2.0 TURBO Leather/Navi/Cam/Roof for sale in Etobicoke, ON
2014 Kia Optima SX 2.0 TURBO Leather/Navi/Cam/Roof 99,896 KM $10,500 + tax & lic

Email 1st Auto Group

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
1st Auto Group

1st Auto Group

867 Kipling Ave, Etobicoke, ON M8Z 5H1

Call Dealer

416-823-XXXX

(click to show)

416-823-2403

Alternate Numbers
Office/Fax: 416-233-2470
Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$11,990

+ taxes & licensing

1st Auto Group

416-823-2403 (Angelo); 416-821-1221 (Peter)

Contact Seller
2017 Ford Escape