$12,800+ tax & licensing
$12,800
+ taxes & licensing
1st Auto Group
416-823-2403 (Angelo); 416-821-1221 (Peter)
2017 Ford Escape
4WD 4dr S
Location
867 Kipling Ave, Etobicoke, ON M8Z 5H1
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
Sale
175,288KM
Used
Excellent Condition
- Listing ID: 9560125
- Stock #: pdc003
- VIN: 1FMCU9FD1HUC56664
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Blue
- Interior Colour Grey
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 5-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 175,288 KM
Vehicle Description
FINANCE FROM 5.9%
Loaded, Backup Cam, remote start, Axillary, USB, all power, keyless entry. ONE OWNER, NOB ACCIDENTS. $1200 service just done. (new tires & brakes all around, oil filter, exhaust) UNDERCOATED & CERTIFIED.
Over 15 SUVs avail.
Vehicle Features
Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Child Seat Anchors
Rearview Camera
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Anti-Theft System
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Split Rear Seat
Alloy Wheels
Winter Tires
Automatic Headlights
Warranty Available
CD Player
Bluetooth
Turbocharged
Telematics
Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
1st Auto Group
867 Kipling Ave, Etobicoke, ON M8Z 5H1