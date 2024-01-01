Menu
Account
Sign In
<p>6 cylinder flex fuel, Bluetooth, Sirius satellite radio, 4 wheel drive, 6 passenger, with tonneau cover, powertrain warranty for 1 year or 20,000 km. Certified</p>

2017 Ford F-150

209,702 KM

Details Description Features

$17,995

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

2017 Ford F-150

XL

Watch This Vehicle

2017 Ford F-150

XL

Location

Malfara's Automotive

500 Browns Line M8W 3V2, General Repairs - Safety - Oil Changes, Etobicoke, ON M8W 3V2

Office :416-255-5200

  1. 1723770774
  2. 1723770774
  3. 1723770774
  4. 1723770774
  5. 1723770774
  6. 1723770774
  7. 1723770774
  8. 1723770774
  9. 1723770774
  10. 1723770774
  11. 1723770774
  12. 1723770774
  13. 1723770616
  14. 1723770620
  15. 1723770624
  16. 1723770628
  17. 1723770632
  18. 1723770636
Contact Seller
Logo_NoBadges

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$17,995

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
209,702KM
Excellent Condition
VIN 1FTEX1E86HFB92894

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Grey
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Flex Fuel
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 209,702 KM

Vehicle Description

6 cylinder flex fuel, Bluetooth, Sirius satellite radio, 4 wheel drive, 6 passenger, with tonneau cover, powertrain warranty for 1 year or 20,000 km. Certified

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Trailer Hitch

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Tilt Steering Wheel
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls

Media / Nav / Comm

Bluetooth
SiriusXM Radio

Warranty

Warranty Included

Additional Features

Conventional Spare Tire

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Malfara's Automotive

Used 2017 Ford F-150 XL for sale in Etobicoke, ON
2017 Ford F-150 XL 209,702 KM $17,995 + tax & lic
Used 2011 Acura MDX for sale in Etobicoke, ON
2011 Acura MDX 173,535 KM $11,999 + tax & lic
Used 2012 Honda CR-V for sale in Etobicoke, ON
2012 Honda CR-V 135,000 KM SOLD

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Malfara's Automotive

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Malfara's Automotive

Malfara's Automotive

500 Browns Line M8W 3V2, General Repairs - Safety - Oil Changes, Etobicoke, ON M8W 3V2
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

Call Dealer

416-255-XXXX

(click to show)

416-255-5200

Alternate Numbers
Cell: 416-930-1254
Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$17,995

+ taxes & licensing

Malfara's Automotive

Office :416-255-5200

Contact Seller
2017 Ford F-150