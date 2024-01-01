$17,995+ tax & licensing
2017 Ford F-150
XL
Location
Malfara's Automotive
500 Browns Line M8W 3V2, General Repairs - Safety - Oil Changes, Etobicoke, ON M8W 3V2
Office :416-255-5200
Certified
$17,995
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour Grey
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Flex Fuel
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 209,702 KM
Vehicle Description
6 cylinder flex fuel, Bluetooth, Sirius satellite radio, 4 wheel drive, 6 passenger, with tonneau cover, powertrain warranty for 1 year or 20,000 km. Certified
Vehicle Features
Mechanical
Safety
Power Options
Interior
Media / Nav / Comm
Warranty
Additional Features
