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<p>Experience the power and versatility of the 2017 Ford F-150 Raptor in a pristine white finish. This 4×4 truck is equipped with a robust handling system that is perfect for any adventure. The SuperCrew styleside design offers a spacious 5-1/2 ft bed, providing ample room for cargo.</p> <p>The exterior of the Raptor is enhanced with alloy wheels and sleek running boards, showcasing a bold aesthetic that complements its powerhouse capabilities. Inside, enjoy the luxury and comfort of leather seats, heated front seats, and a leather steering wheel. The spacious cabin is fitted with smart device integration and a range of modern conveniences such as power seats and windows, keyless entry, and remote start.</p> <p>This vehicle is designed with cutting-edge technology, featuring a backup camera for easy maneuvering and parking sensors for added safety. Additionally, enjoy the convenience of a bluetooth connection, cruise control, and satellite radio for entertainment on the go. The advanced engine, a 3.5L V6 EcoBoost High Output with an auto start/stop function, ensures an exhilarating yet efficient drive.</p> <p>Perfect for adventurers and families alike, the 2017 Ford F-150 Raptor at Summit Ford is ready to tackle any terrain or highway. Reach out today to learn more about this extraordinary vehicle and how it can suit your lifestyle.</p>

2017 Ford F-150

149,000 KM

Details Description Features

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours

2017 Ford F-150

RAPTOR

Watch This Vehicle
14525125

2017 Ford F-150

RAPTOR

Location

Summit Ford

12 Carrier Dr, Etobicoke, ON M9V 2C1

416-741-6221

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Contact Seller

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

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Used
149,000KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 1FTFW1RG6HFB46460

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 26F241B
  • Mileage 149,000 KM

Vehicle Description

Experience the power and versatility of the 2017 Ford F-150 Raptor in a pristine white finish. This 4×4 truck is equipped with a robust handling system that is perfect for any adventure. The SuperCrew styleside design offers a spacious 5-1/2 ft bed, providing ample room for cargo.

The exterior of the Raptor is enhanced with alloy wheels and sleek running boards, showcasing a bold aesthetic that complements its powerhouse capabilities. Inside, enjoy the luxury and comfort of leather seats, heated front seats, and a leather steering wheel. The spacious cabin is fitted with smart device integration and a range of modern conveniences such as power seats and windows, keyless entry, and remote start.

This vehicle is designed with cutting-edge technology, featuring a backup camera for easy maneuvering and parking sensors for added safety. Additionally, enjoy the convenience of a bluetooth connection, cruise control, and satellite radio for entertainment on the go. The advanced engine, a 3.5L V6 EcoBoost High Output with an auto start/stop function, ensures an exhilarating yet efficient drive.

Perfect for adventurers and families alike, the 2017 Ford F-150 Raptor at Summit Ford is ready to tackle any terrain or highway. Reach out today to learn more about this extraordinary vehicle and how it can suit your lifestyle.

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
4 Wheel disk brakes

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Compass

Mechanical

Power Steering

Media / Nav / Comm

CD Player

Additional Features

4x4
10 Speed Automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

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Summit Ford

Summit Ford

12 Carrier Dr, Etobicoke, ON M9V 2C1
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Summit Ford

416-741-6221

2017 Ford F-150