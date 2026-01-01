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2017 Ford F-150
RAPTOR
2017 Ford F-150
RAPTOR
Location
Summit Ford
12 Carrier Dr, Etobicoke, ON M9V 2C1
416-741-6221
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
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Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # 26F241B
- Mileage 149,000 KM
Vehicle Description
Experience the power and versatility of the 2017 Ford F-150 Raptor in a pristine white finish. This 4×4 truck is equipped with a robust handling system that is perfect for any adventure. The SuperCrew styleside design offers a spacious 5-1/2 ft bed, providing ample room for cargo.
The exterior of the Raptor is enhanced with alloy wheels and sleek running boards, showcasing a bold aesthetic that complements its powerhouse capabilities. Inside, enjoy the luxury and comfort of leather seats, heated front seats, and a leather steering wheel. The spacious cabin is fitted with smart device integration and a range of modern conveniences such as power seats and windows, keyless entry, and remote start.
This vehicle is designed with cutting-edge technology, featuring a backup camera for easy maneuvering and parking sensors for added safety. Additionally, enjoy the convenience of a bluetooth connection, cruise control, and satellite radio for entertainment on the go. The advanced engine, a 3.5L V6 EcoBoost High Output with an auto start/stop function, ensures an exhilarating yet efficient drive.
Perfect for adventurers and families alike, the 2017 Ford F-150 Raptor at Summit Ford is ready to tackle any terrain or highway. Reach out today to learn more about this extraordinary vehicle and how it can suit your lifestyle.
Vehicle Features
Safety
Power Options
Interior
Mechanical
Media / Nav / Comm
Additional Features
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