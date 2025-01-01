$CALL+ taxes & licensing
2017 Ford Focus
Rs
Location
Summit Ford
12 Carrier Dr, Etobicoke, ON M9V 2C1
416-741-6221
Used
33,720KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN WF0DP3TH8H4119111
Vehicle Details
- Body Style Hatchback
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Manual / Standard
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Stock # P23599
- Mileage 33,720 KM
Vehicle Features
Safety
Traction Control
ABS Brakes
4 Wheel disk brakes
Power Options
Power Windows
Interior
Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Compass
Navigation System
Mechanical
Power Steering
Media / Nav / Comm
CD Player
Powertrain
6 Speed Manual
Additional Features
AWD
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
Summit Ford
12 Carrier Dr, Etobicoke, ON M9V 2C1
416-741-6221
