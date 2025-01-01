$16,500+ tax & licensing
2017 Ford Mustang
V6
Location
1st Auto Group
867 Kipling Ave, Etobicoke, ON M8Z 5H1
416-823-2403 (Angelo); 416-821-1221 (Peter)
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
$16,500
+ taxes & licensing
171,463KM
Excellent Condition
- Exterior Colour Grey
- Interior Colour Grey
- Body Style Coupe
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
- Transmission Manual / Standard
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Passengers 4
- Stock # pdc030
- Mileage 171,463 KM
FINANCE FROM 6.49%
Loaded, cold a/c, Bluetooth, Axillary, USB, push start, p/seats, tinted windows, 2 key/fobs. Custom exhaust, suspension, dual clutch, BBK 73 mm Throttle body, Airaid F/I Air intake, over $3K in upgrades. Runs strong. CERTIFIED.
Also avail. 2016 Infinity SQ50, Red Sport 450HP, 187k $15800
Anti-Lock Brakes
2017 Ford Mustang