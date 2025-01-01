Menu
<p>FINANCE FROM 6.49%  </p><p>Loaded, cold a/c, Bluetooth, Axillary, USB, push start, p/seats, tinted windows, 2 key/fobs. Custom exhaust, suspension, dual clutch, BBK 73 mm Throttle body, Airaid F/I Air intake, over $3K in upgrades. Runs strong. CERTIFIED.  </p><p>Also avail. 2016 Infinity SQ50, Red Sport 450HP, 187k $15800   </p>

2017 Ford Mustang

171,463 KM

Details Description Features

$16,500

+ tax & licensing
2017 Ford Mustang

V6

12495409

2017 Ford Mustang

V6

Location

1st Auto Group

867 Kipling Ave, Etobicoke, ON M8Z 5H1

416-823-2403 (Angelo); 416-821-1221 (Peter)

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.
Sale

$16,500

+ taxes & licensing

Used
171,463KM
Excellent Condition

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Interior Colour Grey
  • Body Style Coupe
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Manual / Standard
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Passengers 4
  • Stock # pdc030
  • Mileage 171,463 KM

Vehicle Description

FINANCE FROM 6.49%  

Loaded, cold a/c, Bluetooth, Axillary, USB, push start, p/seats, tinted windows, 2 key/fobs. Custom exhaust, suspension, dual clutch, BBK 73 mm Throttle body, Airaid F/I Air intake, over $3K in upgrades. Runs strong. CERTIFIED.  

Also avail. 2016 Infinity SQ50, Red Sport 450HP, 187k $15800   

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

1st Auto Group

1st Auto Group

867 Kipling Ave, Etobicoke, ON M8Z 5H1

416-823-2403

Office/Fax: 416-233-2470
$16,500

+ taxes & licensing

1st Auto Group

416-823-2403 (Angelo); 416-821-1221 (Peter)

2017 Ford Mustang