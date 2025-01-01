Menu
Loaded, cold a/c, Backup Cam, Bluetooth, Axillary, USB, push start, p/seats, tinted windows, 2 key/fobs. Custom exhaust, suspension, stage 2 clutch, BBK 73 mm Throttle body, Airaid F/I Air intake, over $3K in upgrades. Runs strong. CERTIFIED.  

Also avail. 2017 Infinity Q50 3.0t, 132k $16990

2017 Ford Mustang

171,463 KM

$16,500

+ taxes & licensing
2017 Ford Mustang

2DR FASTBACK V6

12654216

2017 Ford Mustang

2DR FASTBACK V6

1st Auto Group

867 Kipling Ave, Etobicoke, ON M8Z 5H1

416-823-2403 (Angelo); 416-821-1221 (Peter)

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.
Sale

$16,500

+ taxes & licensing

Used
171,463KM
Excellent Condition
VIN 1fa6p8am1h5285206

  • Exterior Colour Gray
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Coupe
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Manual / Standard
  • Doors 2-door
  • Passengers 4
  • Stock # pdc030
  • Mileage 171,463 KM

FINANCE FROM 6.49%  

Loaded, cold a/c, Backup Cam, Bluetooth, Axillary, USB, push start, p/seats, tinted windows, 2 key/fobs. Custom exhaust, suspension, stage 2 clutch, BBK 73 mm Throttle body, Airaid F/I Air intake, over $3K in upgrades. Runs strong. CERTIFIED.  

Also avail. 2017 Infinity Q50 3.0t, 132k $16990   

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Push Button Start

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Rear Window Defrost
Child Seat Anchors
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Rear Head Air Bag
Rearview Camera
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Exterior

Fog Lights
Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Spoiler
HID Headlights
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Trip Computer
Leather Steering Wheel
Driver Vanity Mirror
Anti-Theft System
Rear Bench Seat
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Keyless Start

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Seats

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
CD Player
Bluetooth
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input
SiriusXM Radio

Warranty

Warranty Available

Seating

Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror

Powertrain

Locking/Limited Slip Differential

Additional Features

Telematics
Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection

1st Auto Group

1st Auto Group

867 Kipling Ave, Etobicoke, ON M8Z 5H1

$16,500

+ taxes & licensing>

1st Auto Group

416-823-2403 (Angelo); 416-821-1221 (Peter)

2017 Ford Mustang