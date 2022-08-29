Menu
2017 Ford Mustang

16,596 KM

$41,800

+ tax & licensing
$41,800

+ taxes & licensing

World Fine Cars

416-203-7010

2017 Ford Mustang

2017 Ford Mustang

GT Premium | LOW Mileage | *6-Speed* | Clean!

2017 Ford Mustang

GT Premium | LOW Mileage | *6-Speed* | Clean!

World Fine Cars

520 Kipling Avenue, Etobicoke, ON M8Z 5E3

416-203-7010

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$41,800

+ taxes & licensing

16,596KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 9160081
  • Stock #: 18436
  • VIN: 1FATP8FF2H5325918

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Manual / Standard
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 2-door
  • Stock # 18436
  • Mileage 16,596 KM

Vehicle Description

Our CLEAN and Ontario local Shadow Black Mustang GT is a drop-top muscle car with a 5.0L, 430 horsepower V8 and a 6-speed manual transmission! This GT Premium-trimmed Ford features 19” alloy wheels, a black leather interior with heated/cooled front seats, push-button start, adjustable drive modes, and performance displays! 



World Fine Cars Ltd. has been in business for over 30 years and maintains over 90 pre-owned vehicles in inventory at all times. Every certified retailed vehicle will have a 3 Month 3000 KM POWERTRAIN WARRANTY WITH SEALS AND GASKETS COVERAGE, with our compliments (conditions apply please contact for details). CarFax Reports are always available at no charge. We offer a full service center and we are able to service everything we sell. With a state of the art showroom including a comfortable customer lounge with WiFi access. We invite you to contact us today 1-888-334-2707 www.worldfinecars.com

Vehicle Features

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
Power Windows
Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Compass
Power Steering
Rear Wheel Drive
CD Player
6 Speed Manual

World Fine Cars

World Fine Cars

520 Kipling Avenue, Etobicoke, ON M8Z 5E3

