$CALL+ taxes & licensing
2017 Ford Transit
T-150
2017 Ford Transit
T-150
Location
Summit Ford
12 Carrier Dr, Etobicoke, ON M9V 2C1
416-741-6221
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
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Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 3-door
- Mileage 173,095 KM
Vehicle Description
The 2017 Ford Transit Cargo Van in pristine white with rear-wheel drive offers impeccable handling for all your transportation needs. This van features a robust ENGINE: 3.7L TI-VCT V6 W/98F, ensuring you have the power you require for both city driving and long hauls.
The van's exterior offers a professional appearance, perfectly suited for business with its clean lines and practical design. Inside, you'll find a well-thought-out space designed to maximize utility while offering comforts such as air conditioning and power windows. The swing-out right-hand door provides ease of access to the cargo space.
Technologically equipped with a backup camera, this van simplifies parking and enhances safety. Brake assist and keyless entry add to the convenience, ensuring you have modern tools to assist you in your daily operations.
Ideal for business owners and logistics professionals looking for a reliable transportation solution, the 2017 Ford Transit Cargo Van is ready to take on any challenge. Contact Summit Ford today for more information and to arrange a test drive.
Vehicle Features
Safety
Power Options
Interior
Mechanical
Additional Features
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