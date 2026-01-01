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<p>The 2017 Ford Transit Cargo Van in pristine white with rear-wheel drive offers impeccable handling for all your transportation needs. This van features a robust ENGINE: 3.7L TI-VCT V6 W/98F, ensuring you have the power you require for both city driving and long hauls.</p><p>The van's exterior offers a professional appearance, perfectly suited for business with its clean lines and practical design. Inside, you'll find a well-thought-out space designed to maximize utility while offering comforts such as air conditioning and power windows. The swing-out right-hand door provides ease of access to the cargo space.</p><p>Technologically equipped with a backup camera, this van simplifies parking and enhances safety. Brake assist and keyless entry add to the convenience, ensuring you have modern tools to assist you in your daily operations.</p><p>Ideal for business owners and logistics professionals looking for a reliable transportation solution, the 2017 Ford Transit Cargo Van is ready to take on any challenge. Contact Summit Ford today for more information and to arrange a test drive.</p>

2017 Ford Transit

173,095 KM

Details Description Features

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing
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2017 Ford Transit

T-150

Watch This Vehicle
14211986

2017 Ford Transit

T-150

Location

Summit Ford

12 Carrier Dr, Etobicoke, ON M9V 2C1

416-741-6221

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Contact Seller

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

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Used
173,095KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 1FTYE1ZM1HKA79372

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 3-door
  • Mileage 173,095 KM

Vehicle Description

The 2017 Ford Transit Cargo Van in pristine white with rear-wheel drive offers impeccable handling for all your transportation needs. This van features a robust ENGINE: 3.7L TI-VCT V6 W/98F, ensuring you have the power you require for both city driving and long hauls.

The van's exterior offers a professional appearance, perfectly suited for business with its clean lines and practical design. Inside, you'll find a well-thought-out space designed to maximize utility while offering comforts such as air conditioning and power windows. The swing-out right-hand door provides ease of access to the cargo space.

Technologically equipped with a backup camera, this van simplifies parking and enhances safety. Brake assist and keyless entry add to the convenience, ensuring you have modern tools to assist you in your daily operations.

Ideal for business owners and logistics professionals looking for a reliable transportation solution, the 2017 Ford Transit Cargo Van is ready to take on any challenge. Contact Summit Ford today for more information and to arrange a test drive.

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
4 Wheel disk brakes

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Tachometer

Mechanical

Power Steering
Rear Wheel Drive

Additional Features

6 Speed Automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

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Summit Ford

12 Carrier Dr, Etobicoke, ON M9V 2C1
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Summit Ford

416-741-6221

2017 Ford Transit