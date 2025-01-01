Menu
Account
Sign In
<p>FINANCE FROM 5.99%  </p><p>NO ACCIDENTS. Loaded, cold a/c, Backup Cam, Bluetooth, Axillary, USB, cruise, all power, keyless. Runs excellent. $1200 safety service included. UNDERCOATED & CERTIFIED.   </p><p>Also avail. 2019 Ford Escape SEL 4WD, 174k $11500   </p>

2017 GMC Terrain

146,921 KM

Details Description Features

$10,800

+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours

2017 GMC Terrain

SLE AWD

Watch This Vehicle
12830182

2017 GMC Terrain

SLE AWD

Location

1st Auto Group

867 Kipling Ave, Etobicoke, ON M8Z 5H1

416-823-2403 (Angelo); 416-821-1221 (Peter)

  1. 1754260980
  2. 1754260980
  3. 1754260980
  4. 1754260982
  5. 1754260982
  6. 1754260982
  7. 1754260981
  8. 1754260981
  9. 1754260979
  10. 1754260982
  11. 1754260983
  12. 1754260984
  13. 1754260980
  14. 1754260980
  15. 1754260981
  16. 1754260980
  17. 1754260980
  18. 1754260981
  19. 1754260981
  20. 1754260984
  21. 1754260981
  22. 1754260981
  23. 1754260984
  24. 1754260979
Contact Seller

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.
Sale

$10,800

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
146,921KM
Excellent Condition
VIN 2gkfltekxh6217771

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 146,921 KM

Vehicle Description

FINANCE FROM 5.99%  

NO ACCIDENTS. Loaded, cold a/c, Backup Cam, Bluetooth, Axillary, USB, cruise, all power, keyless. Runs excellent. $1200 safety service included. UNDERCOATED & CERTIFIED.   

Also avail. 2019 Ford Escape SEL 4WD, 174k $11500   

Vehicle Features

Packages

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Child Seat Anchors
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Rearview Camera
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Trip Computer
Leather Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Driver Vanity Mirror
Remote Engine Start
Anti-Theft System
Rear Bench Seat
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
WiFi Hotspot

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Seats

Exterior

Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Daytime Running Lights
Aluminum Wheels
Privacy Glass

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
Premium Sound System
CD Player
Bluetooth
Satellite Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input
SiriusXM Radio
Apple CarPlay

Seating

Heated Seats
Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)

Warranty

Warranty Available

Comfort

Climate Control

Convenience

Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Power Outlet

Additional Features

Telematics
Navigation from Telematics
Conventional Spare Tire
Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From 1st Auto Group

Used 2017 GMC Terrain SLE AWD for sale in Etobicoke, ON
2017 GMC Terrain SLE AWD 146,921 KM $10,800 + tax & lic
Used 2019 Ford Escape SEL 4WD for sale in Etobicoke, ON
2019 Ford Escape SEL 4WD 171,194 KM $11,500 + tax & lic
Used 2020 Hyundai Elantra SEL for sale in Etobicoke, ON
2020 Hyundai Elantra SEL 161,521 KM $13,500 + tax & lic

Email 1st Auto Group

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
1st Auto Group

1st Auto Group

867 Kipling Ave, Etobicoke, ON M8Z 5H1

Call Dealer

416-823-XXXX

(click to show)

416-823-2403

Alternate Numbers
Office/Fax: 416-233-2470
Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$10,800

+ taxes & licensing>

1st Auto Group

416-823-2403 (Angelo); 416-821-1221 (Peter)

2017 GMC Terrain