$16,990+ tax & licensing
2017 Honda Accord
4DR I4 CVT LX
2017 Honda Accord
4DR I4 CVT LX
Location
1st Auto Group
867 Kipling Ave, Etobicoke, ON M8Z 5H1
416-823-2403 (Angelo); 416-821-1221 (Peter)
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
Sale
$16,990
+ taxes & licensing
Used
95,265KM
Excellent Condition
VIN 1hgcr2f32ha809930
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour Grey
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Variable / CVT
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 95,265 KM
Vehicle Description
FINANCE FROM 8.9%
Loaded, cold a/c, Backup cam, Bluetooth, Axillary, USB, heated/p/seats, cruise, keyless entry. Looks & runs excellent. CERTIFIED.
Also avail. 2020 Chevi Spark LT, 49k $13990
Vehicle Features
Packages
Mechanical
Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Safety
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Child Seat Anchors
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Interior
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Trip Computer
Driver Vanity Mirror
Remote Trunk Release
Anti-Theft System
Rear Bench Seat
Rearview Camera
Apple CarPlay
Power Options
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Seats
Media / Nav / Comm
AM/FM Radio
CD Player
Bluetooth
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input
SiriusXM Radio
Seating
Heated Seats
Split Rear Seat
Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)
Exterior
Alloy Wheels
Daytime Running Lights
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Temporary spare tire
Warranty
Warranty Available
Comfort
Climate Control
Convenience
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Additional Features
Telematics
Bluetooth Connection
1st Auto Group
867 Kipling Ave, Etobicoke, ON M8Z 5H1
416-823-XXXX(click to show)
416-823-2403
Alternate NumbersOffice/Fax: 416-233-2470
