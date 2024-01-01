2017 Honda Accord

Menu
<p>FINANCE FROM 8.9%  </p><p>Loaded, cold a/c, Backup cam, Bluetooth, Axillary, USB, heated/p/seats, cruise, keyless entry. Looks & runs excellent. CERTIFIED.  </p><p>Also avail. 2020 Chevi Spark LT, 49k $13990   </p>

95,265 KM

1st Auto Group

867 Kipling Ave, Etobicoke, ON M8Z 5H1

416-823-2403 (Angelo); 416-821-1221 (Peter)

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.
Sale

Used
95,265KM
Excellent Condition
VIN 1hgcr2f32ha809930

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Grey
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Variable / CVT
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 95,265 KM

Vehicle Description

FINANCE FROM 8.9%  

Loaded, cold a/c, Backup cam, Bluetooth, Axillary, USB, heated/p/seats, cruise, keyless entry. Looks & runs excellent. CERTIFIED.  

Also avail. 2020 Chevi Spark LT, 49k $13990   

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Child Seat Anchors
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Trip Computer
Driver Vanity Mirror
Remote Trunk Release
Anti-Theft System
Rear Bench Seat
Rearview Camera
Apple CarPlay

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Seats

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
CD Player
Bluetooth
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input
SiriusXM Radio

Seating

Heated Seats
Split Rear Seat
Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)

Exterior

Alloy Wheels
Daytime Running Lights
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Temporary spare tire

Warranty

Warranty Available

Comfort

Climate Control

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror

Additional Features

Telematics
Bluetooth Connection

More inventory From 1st Auto Group

Used 2017 Dodge Grand Caravan 4dr Wgn Crew for sale in Etobicoke, ON
2017 Dodge Grand Caravan 4dr Wgn Crew 160,333 KM $12,500 + tax & lic
Used 2020 Chevrolet Spark 4dr HB CVT LT w/1LT for sale in Etobicoke, ON
2020 Chevrolet Spark 4dr HB CVT LT w/1LT 49,337 KM $13,990 + tax & lic
Used 2020 Hyundai Elantra Essential Manual for sale in Etobicoke, ON
2020 Hyundai Elantra Essential Manual 54,257 KM $14,990 + tax & lic

Office/Fax: 416-233-2470
