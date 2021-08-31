2017 Honda Accord

+ taxes & licensing
416-749-7979
2044 Kipling Ave, Etobicoke, ON M9W 4J9
416-749-7979
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
+ taxes & licensing
WOW !!! Check out this absolutely gorgeous Accord Coupe Touring loaded with every option. This beauty is a local 1 Owner, No Accidents car thats been exceptionally well cared for by the owner. Ultra low km's and always garage kept. If you're looking for an impeccable shaped Accord then look no further as you wont find another as clean as this one. It comes certified for your convenience. Call or Email to book your appointment as this vehicle is parked off site.
Extended warranties available and financing available O.A.C
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.
2044 Kipling Ave, Etobicoke, ON M9W 4J9