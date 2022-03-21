2017 Hyundai Elantra...

Certified + E-Tested This vehicle is Safety Certified and E-Tested.

Sale $16,990 + taxes & licensing 3 7 , 5 3 3 K M Used Excellent Condition

Listing ID: 8753483

8753483 Stock #: 100841

100841 VIN: 5NPD74LF3HH162708

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Red

Interior Colour Black

Body Style Sedan

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type Front Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 4-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Passengers 5

Mileage 37,533 KM

Vehicle Features Mechanical Anti-Lock Brakes Power Steering Safety Driver Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Side Air Bag Traction Control Heated Mirrors Rear Window Defrost Interior Security System Air Conditioning Cruise Control Tilt Steering Wheel Bucket Seats Power Door Locks Steering Wheel Controls Anti-Theft System Power Options Power Mirrors Power Windows Convenience Keyless Entry Seating Heated Seats Warranty Warranty Available Media / Nav / Comm CD Player Bluetooth Additional Features Wheel Covers Knee Air Bag Bluetooth Connection

