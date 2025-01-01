$16,990+ tax & licensing
2017 Infiniti Q50
3.0T
Location
1st Auto Group
867 Kipling Ave, Etobicoke, ON M8Z 5H1
416-823-2403 (Angelo); 416-821-1221 (Peter)
Certified
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Grey
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 132,070 KM
Vehicle Description
FINANCE FROM 6.49%
NO ACCIDENTS. Fully loaded, cold a/c, Navi, Backup Cam, P-Moon, Apple Carplay, Bluetooth, Sat. Sirius, Axillary, USB, p/memory/heated seats & more. Looks & runs great. UNDERCOTED & CERTIFIED.
Also avail. 2016 Infinity Q50 Red Sport 450HP, 187k $15500 /// 2016 Acura TLX Elite Pkg, 146k $15800
