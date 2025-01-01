Menu
Account
Sign In
<p>FINANCE FROM 5.99%     </p><p>NO ACCIDENTS. Fully loaded, Navi, Backup Cam, P-Moon, Apple Carplay, Bluetooth, Sat. Sirius, Axillary, USB, p/memory/heated seats & more. Looks & runs great. UNDERCOTED & CERTIFIED.  </p><p>Also avail. 2017 Ford Mustang V6, manual, 171k $14990</p>

2017 Infiniti Q50

133,745 KM

Details Description Features

$15,500

+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours

2017 Infiniti Q50

3.0T

Watch This Vehicle
13165226

2017 Infiniti Q50

3.0T

Location

1st Auto Group

867 Kipling Ave, Etobicoke, ON M8Z 5H1

416-823-2403 (Angelo); 416-821-1221 (Peter)

  1. 1762800115
  2. 1762800117
  3. 1762800117
  4. 1762800117
  5. 1762800115
  6. 1762800117
  7. 1762800116
  8. 1762800117
  9. 1762800116
  10. 1762800117
  11. 1762800116
  12. 1762800117
  13. 1762800116
  14. 1762800114
  15. 1762800115
  16. 1762800117
  17. 1762800116
  18. 1762800115
  19. 1762800116
  20. 1762800114
  21. 1762800117
Contact Seller

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.
Sale

$15,500

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
133,745KM
Excellent Condition
VIN JN1EV7AR5HM840036

Vehicle Details

  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 133,745 KM

Vehicle Description

FINANCE FROM 5.99%     

NO ACCIDENTS. Fully loaded, Navi, Backup Cam, P-Moon, Apple Carplay, Bluetooth, Sat. Sirius, Axillary, USB, p/memory/heated seats & more. Looks & runs great. UNDERCOTED & CERTIFIED.  

Also avail. 2017 Ford Mustang V6, manual, 171k $14990

Vehicle Features

Packages

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Push Button Start
Brake Actuated Limited Slip Differential

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Child Seat Anchors
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Rearview Camera
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Exterior

Fog Lights
Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Winter Tires
Daytime Running Lights
Aluminum Wheels
Rain Sensing Wipers

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Navigation System
Leather Steering Wheel
Heated Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
GPS Navigation
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Remote Trunk Release
Universal Garage Door Opener
Remote Engine Start
Anti-Theft System
Rear Bench Seat
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Keyless Start

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Driver's Seat
Power Passenger Seat
Power Seats

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
Premium Sound System
CD Player
Bluetooth
Satellite Radio
Automatic Headlights
Auxiliary Audio Input
HD Radio
SiriusXM Radio
Apple CarPlay

Seating

Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Split Rear Seat
Seat Memory
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)

Comfort

Sunroof / Moonroof
Climate Control

Warranty

Warranty Available

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Mirror Memory

Powertrain

Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode

Additional Features

Turbocharged
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Telematics
Bluetooth Connection
Sun/Moonroof

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From 1st Auto Group

Used 2016 Mercedes-Benz E-Class 4dr Sdn E 250 BlueTEC 4MATIC for sale in Etobicoke, ON
2016 Mercedes-Benz E-Class 4dr Sdn E 250 BlueTEC 4MATIC 181,125 KM $17,800 + tax & lic
Used 2008 Toyota FJ Cruiser for sale in Etobicoke, ON
2008 Toyota FJ Cruiser 241,430 KM $15,500 + tax & lic
Used 2020 Ford Fusion Hybrid Titanium for sale in Etobicoke, ON
2020 Ford Fusion Hybrid Titanium 211,415 KM $12,600 + tax & lic

Email 1st Auto Group

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
1st Auto Group

1st Auto Group

867 Kipling Ave, Etobicoke, ON M8Z 5H1

Call Dealer

416-823-XXXX

(click to show)

416-823-2403

Alternate Numbers
Office/Fax: 416-233-2470
Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$15,500

+ taxes & licensing>

1st Auto Group

416-823-2403 (Angelo); 416-821-1221 (Peter)

2017 Infiniti Q50