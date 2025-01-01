Menu
<p>FINANCE FROM 5.99%   </p><p>NO ACCIDENTS. Fully loaded, P-Moon, Satelite Sirius, Bluetooth, Axillary, USB, all power, keyless. Runs excellent. UNDERCOATED & CERTIFIED.  </p><p>Also avail. 2015 Jeep Cherokee Trailhawk, 187k $10500  </p>

2017 Jeep Compass

158,133 KM

$8,800

+ taxes & licensing
2017 Jeep Compass

4WD 75th Anniversary

13155442

2017 Jeep Compass

4WD 75th Anniversary

1st Auto Group

867 Kipling Ave, Etobicoke, ON M8Z 5H1

416-823-2403 (Angelo); 416-821-1221 (Peter)

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.
Sale

$8,800

+ taxes & licensing

Used
158,133KM
Excellent Condition
VIN 1C4NJDAB0HD172026

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Tan Leather
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 158,133 KM

Vehicle Description

FINANCE FROM 5.99%   

NO ACCIDENTS. Fully loaded, P-Moon, Satelite Sirius, Bluetooth, Axillary, USB, all power, keyless. Runs excellent. UNDERCOATED & CERTIFIED.  

Also avail. 2015 Jeep Cherokee Trailhawk, 187k $10500  

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Temporary spare tire

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Rear Window Defrost
Child Seat Anchors
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Fog Lights
Alloy Wheels
Daytime Running Lights
Rear Spoiler
Aluminum Wheels

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Remote Engine Start
Anti-Theft System
Rear Bench Seat
Cargo shade

Power Windows

AM/FM Radio
CD Player
Bluetooth
Auxiliary Audio Input
SiriusXM Radio

Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Split Rear Seat
Pass-Through Rear Seat

Sunroof / Moonroof

Warranty Available

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers

Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

1st Auto Group

1st Auto Group

867 Kipling Ave, Etobicoke, ON M8Z 5H1

416-823-XXXX

416-823-2403

Office/Fax: 416-233-2470
$8,800

+ taxes & licensing>

1st Auto Group

416-823-2403 (Angelo); 416-821-1221 (Peter)

2017 Jeep Compass