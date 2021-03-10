Menu
2017 Kia Forte

87,000 KM

Details Description Features

$10,990

+ tax & licensing
$10,990

+ taxes & licensing

1st Auto Group

416-823-2403 (Angelo); 416-821-1221 (Peter)

LX 4dr Sdn Auto 2 sets of tires

LX 4dr Sdn Auto 2 sets of tires

Location

1st Auto Group

867 Kipling Ave, Etobicoke, ON M8Z 5H1

416-823-2403 (Angelo); 416-821-1221 (Peter)

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

Sale

$10,990

+ taxes & licensing

87,000KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 6817982
  • Stock #: pdc007
  • VIN: 3kpfk4a70he147140

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 87,000 KM

Vehicle Description

FINANCE FROM 5.9%

FREE WINTER TIRES. Ball. of full fact. warranty till Aug. 2022. Loaded, cold a/c, Bluetooth, Axillary, USB, all power, keyless. Clean, like new cond. Brand new brakes all around, 2 sets of tires. CERTIFIED.

Also avail. 2016 Mazda3 GX, 87k $10800   ///   2017 Mitsubishi Lancer ES, 134k $8990  

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Security System
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Child Seat Anchors
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Anti-Theft System
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Door Locks
Air Conditioning
Tilt Steering Wheel
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Steering Wheel Controls
Automatic Headlights
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Remote Trunk Release
AM/FM Radio
CD Player
Trip Computer
MP3 Player
Bluetooth
Satellite Radio
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Split Rear Seat
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Rear Bench Seat
Daytime Running Lights
Balance of Factory Warranty
Engine Immobilizer
Bluetooth Connection

1st Auto Group

1st Auto Group

867 Kipling Ave, Etobicoke, ON M8Z 5H1

