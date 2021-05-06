2017 Kia Forte

Certified This vehicle is Safety Certified.

Sale $9,990 + taxes & licensing 8 7 , 0 0 0 K M Used Excellent Condition Get Financing

Listing ID: 7130269

7130269 Stock #: pdc007

pdc007 VIN: 3kpfk4a70he147140

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour White

Interior Colour Black

Body Style Sedan

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type Front Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 4-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Passengers 5

Mileage 87,000 KM

Vehicle Features Safety Anti-Lock Brakes Driver Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Side Air Bag Traction Control Heated Mirrors Rear Window Defrost Child Seat Anchors 4-Wheel Disc Brakes Brake Assist Stability Control Child Safety Locks Rear Head Air Bag Anti-Theft System Front Head Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Sensor Power Options Power Mirrors Power Windows Power Steering Power Door Locks Comfort Air Conditioning Tilt Steering Wheel Convenience Keyless Entry Steering Wheel Controls Automatic Headlights Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers Driver Vanity Mirror Passenger Vanity Mirror Remote Trunk Release Media / Nav / Comm AM/FM Radio Trip Computer MP3 Player Bluetooth Satellite Radio Steering Wheel Audio Controls Auxiliary Audio Input Seating Bucket Seats Folding Rear Seat Split Rear Seat Pass-Through Rear Seat Rear Bench Seat Exterior Daytime Running Lights Warranty Balance of Factory Warranty Powertrain Engine Immobilizer Additional Features Bluetooth Connection

