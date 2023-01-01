Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2017 Kia Forte

132,812 KM

Details Description Features

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

UR Ride

647-792-1225

Contact Seller
2017 Kia Forte

2017 Kia Forte

LX Plus Android-Apple CarPlay - Certified

Watch This Vehicle

2017 Kia Forte

LX Plus Android-Apple CarPlay - Certified

Location

UR Ride

32 Stoffel Dr, Etobicoke, ON M9W 1A8

647-792-1225

  1. 9601327
  2. 9601327
  3. 9601327
  4. 9601327
  5. 9601327
  6. 9601327
  7. 9601327
  8. 9601327
  9. 9601327
  10. 9601327
  11. 9601327
  12. 9601327
  13. 9601327
  14. 9601327
  15. 9601327
  16. 9601327
  17. 9601327
Contact Seller

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

132,812KM
Used
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 9601327
  • Stock #: HE034702
  • VIN: 3KPFL4A73HE034702

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Silver
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # HE034702
  • Mileage 132,812 KM

Vehicle Description

Super Clean - CarFax Verified Accident Free 

Apple CarPlay - Android Auto 
Heated Seats 
Keyless Entry 
Bluetooth Telematics 
Rear Back-up Camera 

Finance available 

All servicing items up to date.
Certified to exceed Ontario ministry safety standards
- 160 point inspection
- Extended warranty available to 3years 60,000kms
UrRide is part of the WeBuyUrRide family
- OMVIC certified dealer # 5571310
- Member of the UCDA
- CarFax Verified Member

Vehicle Features

Traction Control
Child Safety Locks
Power Windows
Tilt Steering Wheel
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Trip Computer
POWER ADJUSTABLE PEDALS
Daytime Running Lights
Rear Defrost
Telescopic Steering Wheel
Driver Side Airbag
Vehicle Stability Management VSM
Anti-lock Brakes / ABS
Passenger Front Airbag Off/On
Remote / Keyless Entry

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From UR Ride

2017 Kia Forte LX Pl...
 132,812 KM
$CALL + tax & lic
2011 Ford Escape XLT...
 94,195 KM
$10,998 + tax & lic
2010 Ford Edge Limit...
 176,306 KM
$9,998 + tax & lic

Email UR Ride

UR Ride

UR Ride

32 Stoffel Dr, Etobicoke, ON M9W 1A8

Call Dealer

647-792-XXXX

(click to show)

647-792-1225

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory