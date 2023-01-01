$CALL+ tax & licensing
647-792-1225
2017 Kia Forte
LX Plus Android-Apple CarPlay - Certified
Location
UR Ride
32 Stoffel Dr, Etobicoke, ON M9W 1A8
$CALL
- Listing ID: 9601327
- Stock #: HE034702
- VIN: 3KPFL4A73HE034702
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Silver
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 132,812 KM
Vehicle Description
Super Clean - CarFax Verified Accident Free
Apple CarPlay - Android Auto
Heated Seats
Keyless Entry
Bluetooth Telematics
Rear Back-up Camera
Finance available
All servicing items up to date.
Certified to exceed Ontario ministry safety standards
- 160 point inspection
- Extended warranty available to 3years 60,000kms
UrRide is part of the WeBuyUrRide family
- OMVIC certified dealer # 5571310
- Member of the UCDA
- CarFax Verified Member
Vehicle Features
