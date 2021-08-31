Menu
2017 Kia Optima

172,000 KM

Details Description Features

$9,500

+ tax & licensing
$9,500

+ taxes & licensing

1st Auto Group

416-823-2403 (Angelo); 416-821-1221 (Peter)

2017 Kia Optima

2017 Kia Optima

LX +

2017 Kia Optima

LX +

Location

1st Auto Group

867 Kipling Ave, Etobicoke, ON M8Z 5H1

416-823-2403 (Angelo); 416-821-1221 (Peter)

Certified

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

Sale

$9,500

+ taxes & licensing

172,000KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 7747011
  • Stock #: pdc041
  • VIN: 5XXGT4L35HG163109

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Blue
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 172,000 KM

Vehicle Description

FINANCE FROM 5.9%  

3 year/36000km p/train warranty included ($2000 p/claim). 

Fully loaded, cold a/c, push start/smart key entry, upgraded 18 inch wheels, Backup Cam, Bluetooth, Axillary, USB, heated/memory seats,  No accidents, $1000 service just done. CERTIFIED.  

Also avail. 2013 Kia Optima EX Luxury, Leather/Pano-Roof, 162k $8800

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Security System
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Child Seat Anchors
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Rearview Camera
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Seats
Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Winter Tires
Daytime Running Lights
Aluminum Wheels
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Leather Steering Wheel
Heated Steering Wheel
Anti-Theft System
Engine Immobilizer
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Keyless Entry
Steering Wheel Controls
Automatic Headlights
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Remote Trunk Release
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Mirror Memory
Push Button Start
Tilt Steering Wheel
AM/FM Radio
CD Player
MP3 Player
Bluetooth
Satellite Radio
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Heated Seats
Split Rear Seat
Seat Memory
Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Rear Bench Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)
Warranty Included
Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Power Folding Mirrors
Keyless Start
Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection
Hands-Free Liftgate

