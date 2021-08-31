2017 Kia Optima

+ taxes & licensing
416-823-2403 (Angelo); 416-821-1221 (Peter)
867 Kipling Ave, Etobicoke, ON M8Z 5H1
416-823-2403 (Angelo); 416-821-1221 (Peter)
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
+ taxes & licensing
FINANCE FROM 5.9%
3 year/36000km p/train warranty included ($2000 p/claim).
Fully loaded, cold a/c, push start/smart key entry, upgraded 18 inch wheels, Backup Cam, Bluetooth, Axillary, USB, heated/memory seats, tinted. $1000 service just done. CERTIFIED.
Also avail. 2016 Nissan Altima SV w/Navi, 190k $8990
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
867 Kipling Ave, Etobicoke, ON M8Z 5H1