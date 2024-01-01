Menu
World Fine Cars Ltd. has been in business for over 40 years and maintains over 90 pre-owned vehicles in inventory at all times. Every certified retailed vehicle will have a 3 Month 3000 KM POWERTRAIN WARRANTY WITH SEALS AND GASKETS COVERAGE, with our compliments (conditions apply please contact for details). CarFax Reports are always available at no charge. We offer a full service center and we are able to service everything we sell. With a state of the art showroom including a comfortable customer lounge with WiFi access.

2017 Mazda MAZDA6

131,266 KM

$15,800

+ tax & licensing
2017 Mazda MAZDA6

GS

2017 Mazda MAZDA6

GS

World Fine Cars

520 Kipling Avenue, Etobicoke, ON M8Z 5E3

416-203-7010

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$15,800

+ taxes & licensing

131,266KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN JM1GL1V53H1101099

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Brown
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 131,266 KM

Vehicle Description

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
ABS Brakes

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Tachometer

Mechanical

Power Steering
Front Wheel Drive

Media / Nav / Comm

CD Player
Navigation System

Additional Features

6 Speed Automatic

World Fine Cars

World Fine Cars

520 Kipling Avenue, Etobicoke, ON M8Z 5E3

416-203-XXXX

416-203-7010

$15,800

+ taxes & licensing

World Fine Cars

416-203-7010

2017 Mazda MAZDA6