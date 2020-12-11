Menu
2017 Mazda Miata MX-5

39,138 KM

$26,800

+ tax & licensing
$26,800

+ taxes & licensing

2017 Mazda Miata MX-5

2017 Mazda Miata MX-5

RF GT | One Owner! | *Accident Free*

2017 Mazda Miata MX-5

RF GT | One Owner! | *Accident Free*

Location

520 Kipling Avenue, Etobicoke, ON M8Z 5E3

Certified

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$26,800

+ taxes & licensing

39,138KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  Listing ID: 6360452
  Stock #: 17608
  VIN: JM1NDAM76H0105659

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Blue
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 2-door
  • Stock # 17608
  • Mileage 39,138 KM

Vehicle Description

ONE OWNER, ACCIDENT FREE, LOW KMS AND ONTARIO LOCAL! Our 2017 Mazda MX-5 Miata Grand Touring features a 2.0L Skyactiv Engine, with rear-wheel drive. Optioned in Eternal Blue Mica with a black leather interior and 17" Alloy wheels. This MX-5 also features heated front seats, push-button start, Bluetooth connectivity, premium Bose sound system, power retractable hardtop and more! Price does not include applicable taxes.

World Fine Cars Ltd. has been in business for over 30 years and maintains over 90 pre-owned vehicles in inventory at all times. Every certified retailed vehicle will have a 3 Month 3000 KM POWERTRAIN WARRANTY WITH SEALS AND GASKETS COVERAGE, with our compliments (conditions apply please contact for details). CarFax Reports are always available at no charge. We offer a full service center and we are able to service everything we sell. With a state of the art showroom including a comfortable customer lounge with WiFi access. We invite you to contact us today 1-888-334-2707 www.worldfinecars.com

Vehicle Features

Rear Wheel Drive
6 Speed Automatic

520 Kipling Avenue, Etobicoke, ON M8Z 5E3

