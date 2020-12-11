2017 Mazda Miata MX-5

+ taxes & licensing
416-203-7010
520 Kipling Avenue, Etobicoke, ON M8Z 5E3
416-203-7010
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
+ taxes & licensing
ONE OWNER, ACCIDENT FREE, LOW KMS AND ONTARIO LOCAL! Our 2017 Mazda MX-5 Miata Grand Touring features a 2.0L Skyactiv Engine, with rear-wheel drive. Optioned in Eternal Blue Mica with a black leather interior and 17" Alloy wheels. This MX-5 also features heated front seats, push-button start, Bluetooth connectivity, premium Bose sound system, power retractable hardtop and more! Price does not include applicable taxes.
World Fine Cars Ltd. has been in business for over 30 years and maintains over 90 pre-owned vehicles in inventory at all times. Every certified retailed vehicle will have a 3 Month 3000 KM POWERTRAIN WARRANTY WITH SEALS AND GASKETS COVERAGE, with our compliments (conditions apply please contact for details). CarFax Reports are always available at no charge. We offer a full service center and we are able to service everything we sell. With a state of the art showroom including a comfortable customer lounge with WiFi access. We invite you to contact us today 1-888-334-2707 www.worldfinecars.com
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.
520 Kipling Avenue, Etobicoke, ON M8Z 5E3