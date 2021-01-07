2017 Mercedes-Benz B-Class

+ taxes & licensing
520 Kipling Avenue, Etobicoke, ON M8Z 5E3
This 2017 Mercedes-Benz B250 comes finished in Cavansite Blue Metallic on a black leather interior! Powering this vehicle is a 2.0L turbocharged 4 Cylinder engine producing 208hp and 258lb-ft of torque mated to a 7 speed automatic transmission sending power to all four wheels via the 4matic system. Features; navigation, back-up camera, panoramic roof, LED headlights, rear seat tray tables, memory drivers seat settings, dual-zone climate control and much more! If you are interested in this vehicle please call or visit our showroom for more information! Price does not include applicable taxes.
World Fine Cars Ltd. has been in business for over 30 years and maintains over 90 pre-owned vehicles in inventory at all times. CarProof Reports are always available at no charge. We offer a full service center and we are able to service everything we sell. With a state of the art showroom including a comfortable customer lounge with WiFi access. We invite you to contact us today 1-888-334-2707 www.worldfinecars.com
