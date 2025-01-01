Menu
Account
Sign In
<p>FINANCE FROM 5.99%   </p><p>NO ACCIDENTS. AMG Pkg. Fully loaded, all working order, $2000 service just done & ready 2 go.  CERTIFIED.   BY APPOINTMENT ONLY !!!    </p>

2017 Mercedes-Benz GLS

135,205 KM

Details Description Features

$34,800

+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours

2017 Mercedes-Benz GLS

4MATIC 4dr GLS 550 AMG

Watch This Vehicle
12808807

2017 Mercedes-Benz GLS

4MATIC 4dr GLS 550 AMG

Location

1st Auto Group

867 Kipling Ave, Etobicoke, ON M8Z 5H1

416-823-2403 (Angelo); 416-821-1221 (Peter)

  1. 1753817855
  2. 1753817854
  3. 1753817855
  4. 1753817855
  5. 1753817855
  6. 1753817853
  7. 1753817856
  8. 1753817856
  9. 1753817853
  10. 1753817856
  11. 1753817854
  12. 1753817856
  13. 1753817853
  14. 1753817853
  15. 1753817855
  16. 1753817856
  17. 1753817853
  18. 1753817855
  19. 1753817855
  20. 1753817854
  21. 1753817855
  22. 1753817856
  23. 1753817856
  24. 1753817856
  25. 1753817856
  26. 1753817855
Contact Seller

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.
Sale

$34,800

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
135,205KM
Excellent Condition
VIN 4JGDF7DE0HA816657

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Tan Leather
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 5-door
  • Passengers 7
  • Mileage 135,205 KM

Vehicle Description

FINANCE FROM 5.99%   

NO ACCIDENTS. AMG Pkg. Fully loaded, all working order, $2000 service just done & ready 2 go.  CERTIFIED.   BY APPOINTMENT ONLY !!!    

Vehicle Features

Packages

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Trailer Hitch
Push Button Start

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Rear Parking Aid
Rearview Camera
Forward Collision Warning
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Blind Spot Monitor
Rear Cross Traffic Alert
Lane Departure Assist

Exterior

Fog Lights
Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Daytime Running Lights
Rear Spoiler
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Power Liftgate
Rain Sensing Wipers
Privacy Glass
Running Boards/Side Steps

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Trip Computer
Navigation System
Leather Steering Wheel
Heated Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
GPS Navigation
Driver Vanity Mirror
Remote Trunk Release
Universal Garage Door Opener
Lumbar Support
Anti-Theft System
Rear Bench Seat
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Keyless Start
Cargo shade

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Driver's Seat
Power Passenger Seat
Power Trunk
Power Seats

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
Premium Sound System
CD Player
CD Changer
Bluetooth
Satellite Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input
HD Radio
SiriusXM Radio
Apple CarPlay

Seating

Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Split Rear Seat
Cooled Seats
Seat Memory
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
3rd Row Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Passenger Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)
Cooled Front Seat(s)

Comfort

Sunroof / Moonroof
Climate Control

Warranty

Warranty Available

Suspension

Air Suspension

Convenience

Tow Hitch
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Mirror Memory

Powertrain

Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode

Additional Features

Turbocharged
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Power Folding Mirrors
Active suspension
Hard Disk Drive Media Storage
Knee Air Bag
Heated Rear Seat(s)
Bluetooth Connection
Sun/Moonroof
Headlights-Auto-Leveling
Seat-Massage
Automatic Parking

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From 1st Auto Group

Used 2014 Ford Explorer SPORT for sale in Etobicoke, ON
2014 Ford Explorer SPORT 189,468 KM $10,800 + tax & lic
Used 2016 Hyundai Accent GL for sale in Etobicoke, ON
2016 Hyundai Accent GL 161,491 KM $6,500 + tax & lic
Used 2016 Dodge Journey AWD 4dr R/T for sale in Etobicoke, ON
2016 Dodge Journey AWD 4dr R/T 174,971 KM $7,990 + tax & lic

Email 1st Auto Group

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
1st Auto Group

1st Auto Group

867 Kipling Ave, Etobicoke, ON M8Z 5H1

Call Dealer

416-823-XXXX

(click to show)

416-823-2403

Alternate Numbers
Office/Fax: 416-233-2470
Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$34,800

+ taxes & licensing>

1st Auto Group

416-823-2403 (Angelo); 416-821-1221 (Peter)

2017 Mercedes-Benz GLS