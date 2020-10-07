2017 Mitsubishi Lancer

+ taxes & licensing
416-823-2403 (Angelo); 416-821-1221 (Peter)
867 Kipling Ave, Etobicoke, ON M8Z 5H1
416-823-2403 (Angelo); 416-821-1221 (Peter)
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
+ taxes & licensing
FINANCE FROM 5.9%
BALL. of 10 YEARS, 160000km FACTORY WARRANTY.
Loaded, cold a/c, Backup Cam, Sat. radio, Bluetooth, Axillary, USB, h/seats, all power. Drives perfect. $800 service included (new tires & brakes all around). CERTIFIED.
Also avail. 2016 Toyota Corolla LE, w/Backup Cam, 153k $9990
2017 Mazda3, 76k Navi/Backup Cam, $11500
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
867 Kipling Ave, Etobicoke, ON M8Z 5H1