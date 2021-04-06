Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2017 Mitsubishi Lancer

134,000 KM

Details Description Features

$8,990

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$8,990

+ taxes & licensing

1st Auto Group

416-823-2403 (Angelo); 416-821-1221 (Peter)

Contact Seller
2017 Mitsubishi Lancer

2017 Mitsubishi Lancer

ES4dr Sdn CVT FWD

Watch This Vehicle

2017 Mitsubishi Lancer

ES4dr Sdn CVT FWD

Location

1st Auto Group

867 Kipling Ave, Etobicoke, ON M8Z 5H1

416-823-2403 (Angelo); 416-821-1221 (Peter)

Contact Seller
Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

Sale

$8,990

+ taxes & licensing

134,000KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Get Financing
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 6980057
  • Stock #: pdc009
  • VIN: JA32U2FU1HU602678

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 134,000 KM

Vehicle Description

FINANCE FROM 5.9% &  GET 2 YEARS FREE OIL CHANGES !!! 
BALL. of 10 YEARS, 160000km FACTORY WARRANTY. 
Loaded,  Backup Cam, Sat. radio, Bluetooth, Axillary, USB, h/seats, all power. Drives perfect. REDUCED & FIRM PRICE.  CERTIFIED.
Also avail. 2018 Kia Forte LX, 103k $9990   ///     2017 Nissan Versa SV, 167k $6600  

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Security System
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Child Seat Anchors
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Anti-Theft System
Rearview Camera
Front Head Air Bag
Rear Side Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Door Locks
Air Conditioning
Tilt Steering Wheel
Climate Control
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Steering Wheel Controls
Automatic Headlights
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Remote Trunk Release
Temporary spare tire
AM/FM Radio
Premium Sound System
Trip Computer
MP3 Player
Bluetooth
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input
SiriusXM Radio
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Heated Seats
Split Rear Seat
Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Rear Bench Seat
Heated Front Seat(s)
Daytime Running Lights
Tire Pressure Monitor
Balance of Factory Warranty
Engine Immobilizer
Back-Up Camera
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Keyless Start
Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From 1st Auto Group

2018 Ford Fusion Ene...
 45,000 KM
$13,800 + tax & lic
2008 Mazda CX-9 GT A...
 228,000 KM
$4,800 + tax & lic
2014 Mitsubishi Outl...
 180,100 KM
$8,990 + tax & lic

Email 1st Auto Group

1st Auto Group

1st Auto Group

867 Kipling Ave, Etobicoke, ON M8Z 5H1

Call Dealer

Quick Links
Directions Inventory