<p>FINANCE FROM 6.49%   2 year/24000km p/train warranty included ($2000 p/claim)        </p><p>Loaded, cold a/c, Backup Cam, Bluetooth, Axillary, USB, power/heated seats, push start/keyless entry with remote start. Looks & runs excellent. $1000 safety service done (new tires & brakes). Comes with one key/fob. CERTIFIED.   </p><p>Also avail.  2017 Chevi Cruze LS, 132k $9600   </p>

2017 Nissan Altima

163,546 KM

$8,800

+ tax & licensing
12408888

1st Auto Group

867 Kipling Ave, Etobicoke, ON M8Z 5H1

416-823-2403 (Angelo); 416-821-1221 (Peter)

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.
Sale

$8,800

+ taxes & licensing

Used
163,546KM
Excellent Condition
VIN 1N4AL3AP5HN339670

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Variable / CVT
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 163,546 KM

FINANCE FROM 6.49%   2 year/24000km p/train warranty included ($2000 p/claim)        

Loaded, cold a/c, Backup Cam, Bluetooth, Axillary, USB, power/heated seats, push start/keyless entry with remote start. Looks & runs excellent. $1000 safety service done (new tires & brakes). Comes with one key/fob. CERTIFIED.   

Also avail.  2017 Chevi Cruze LS, 132k $9600   

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Push Button Start

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Rear Window Defrost
Child Seat Anchors
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Rearview Camera
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Exterior

Fog Lights
Daytime Running Lights
Automatic Headlights
Temporary spare tire

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Trip Computer
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Driver Vanity Mirror
Remote Trunk Release
Anti-Theft System
Rear Bench Seat
Keyless Start

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Seats

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
CD Player
Bluetooth
Auxiliary Audio Input
SiriusXM Radio

Seating

Heated Seats
Split Rear Seat
Pass-Through Rear Seat

Warranty Included

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror

Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

