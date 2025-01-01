$8,600+ taxes & licensing
2017 Nissan Altima
2.5 SV
Location
1st Auto Group
867 Kipling Ave, Etobicoke, ON M8Z 5H1
416-823-2403 (Angelo); 416-821-1221 (Peter)
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
Sale
$8,600
+ taxes & licensing
Used
163,546KM
Excellent Condition
VIN 1N4AL3AP5HN339673
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Variable / CVT
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 163,546 KM
Vehicle Description
FINANCE FROM 6.49%
Loaded, cold a/c, Backup Cam, Bluetooth, Axillary, USB, power/heated seats, push start/keyless entry with remote start. Looks & runs excellent. $1000 safety service done (new tires & brakes). Comes with one key/fob. CERTIFIED.
Also avail. 2018 Chevi Cruze LT, 166k $9990
Vehicle Features
Packages
Mechanical
Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Push Button Start
Keyless Start
Safety
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Child Seat Anchors
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Rearview Camera
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Exterior
Fog Lights
Daytime Running Lights
Automatic Headlights
Temporary spare tire
Interior
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Trip Computer
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Driver Vanity Mirror
Remote Trunk Release
Anti-Theft System
Rear Bench Seat
Power Options
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Seats
Media / Nav / Comm
AM/FM Radio
CD Player
Auxiliary Audio Input
SiriusXM Radio
Seating
Heated Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Warranty
Warranty Available
Convenience
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Additional Features
Bluetooth Connection
1st Auto Group
867 Kipling Ave, Etobicoke, ON M8Z 5H1
416-823-2403
Alternate NumbersOffice/Fax: 416-233-2470
