<p>FINANCE FROM 6.49%     </p><p>Loaded, cold a/c, Backup Cam, Bluetooth, Axillary, USB, power/heated seats, push start/keyless entry with remote start. Looks & runs excellent. $1000 safety service done (new tires & brakes). Comes with one key/fob. CERTIFIED.   </p><p>Also avail.  2018 Chevi Sonic RS Pkg, 160k $8990   ///    2016 Hyundai Accent GL, 161k $6600  </p>

2017 Nissan Altima

163,546 KM

$8,800

+ taxes & licensing
2017 Nissan Altima

2.5 SV

12850907

2017 Nissan Altima

2.5 SV

1st Auto Group

867 Kipling Ave, Etobicoke, ON M8Z 5H1

416-823-2403 (Angelo); 416-821-1221 (Peter)

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.
Sale

$8,800

+ taxes & licensing

Used
163,546KM
Excellent Condition
VIN 1N4AL3AP5HN339673

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Variable / CVT
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 163,546 KM

FINANCE FROM 6.49%     

Loaded, cold a/c, Backup Cam, Bluetooth, Axillary, USB, power/heated seats, push start/keyless entry with remote start. Looks & runs excellent. $1000 safety service done (new tires & brakes). Comes with one key/fob. CERTIFIED.   

Also avail.  2018 Chevi Sonic RS Pkg, 160k $8990   ///    2016 Hyundai Accent GL, 161k $6600  

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Push Button Start

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Rear Window Defrost
Child Seat Anchors
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Rearview Camera
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Trip Computer
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Tire Pressure Monitor
Driver Vanity Mirror
Remote Trunk Release
Anti-Theft System
Rear Bench Seat
Keyless Start

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Driver's Seat

AM/FM Radio
CD Player
Bluetooth
Auxiliary Audio Input
SiriusXM Radio
Apple CarPlay

Heated Seats
Split Rear Seat
Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat

Warranty Available

Automatic Headlights
Temporary spare tire

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror

Bluetooth Connection

1st Auto Group

1st Auto Group

867 Kipling Ave, Etobicoke, ON M8Z 5H1

416-823-2403

Office/Fax: 416-233-2470
$8,800

+ taxes & licensing>

1st Auto Group

416-823-2403 (Angelo); 416-821-1221 (Peter)

2017 Nissan Altima