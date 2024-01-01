Menu
<p class=MsoNormal>FINANCE FROM 8.9%       </p><p class=MsoNormal>Loaded, Backup Cam, Bluetooth, Sat. Sirius, Axillary, USB, BS assist, power/heated seats & steering wheel. Voice recognition, Sonar, Dual air/heat, remote start & more. $1000 safety service included. CERTIFIED.  </p><p class=MsoNormal>Also avail. 2019 Mitsubishi Eclipse Cross, 181k $12800   ///    2018 Nissan Pathfinder SV, 159k $13990      </p><p class=MsoNormal> </p><p class=MsoNormal>Over 20 SUVs in stock</p>

2017 Nissan Pathfinder

148,408 KM

Details Description Features

$14,800

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours

2017 Nissan Pathfinder

4WD 4DR SL

Watch This Vehicle

2017 Nissan Pathfinder

4WD 4DR SL

Location

1st Auto Group

867 Kipling Ave, Etobicoke, ON M8Z 5H1

416-823-2403 (Angelo); 416-821-1221 (Peter)

Contact Seller

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.
Sale

$14,800

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
148,408KM
Excellent Condition
VIN 5n1dr2mm8hc606720

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Variable / CVT
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 5-door
  • Passengers 7
  • Mileage 148,408 KM

Vehicle Description

FINANCE FROM 8.9%       

Loaded, Backup Cam, Bluetooth, Sat. Sirius, Axillary, USB, BS assist, power/heated seats & steering wheel. Voice recognition, Sonar, Dual air/heat, remote start & more. $1000 safety service included. CERTIFIED.  

Also avail. 2019 Mitsubishi Eclipse Cross, 181k $12800   ///    2018 Nissan Pathfinder SV, 159k $13990      

 

Over 20 SUVs in stock

Vehicle Features

Packages

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Push Button Start
Brake Actuated Limited Slip Differential

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Child Seat Anchors
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Blind Spot Monitor

Exterior

Fog Lights
Alloy Wheels
Daytime Running Lights
Rear Spoiler
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Privacy Glass
Temporary spare tire

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Trip Computer
Heated Steering Wheel
Driver Vanity Mirror
Anti-Theft System
Rear Bench Seat
Rearview Camera
Keyless Start
Apple CarPlay

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Trunk
Power Seats

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
Premium Sound System
CD Player
Bluetooth
Satellite Radio
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input
SiriusXM Radio

Seating

Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Split Rear Seat
Pass-Through Rear Seat
3rd Row Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar

Warranty

Warranty Available

Comfort

Climate Control

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror

Additional Features

Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

1st Auto Group

1st Auto Group

867 Kipling Ave, Etobicoke, ON M8Z 5H1

Call Dealer

416-823-XXXX

(click to show)

416-823-2403

Alternate Numbers
Office/Fax: 416-233-2470
$14,800

+ taxes & licensing

1st Auto Group

416-823-2403 (Angelo); 416-821-1221 (Peter)

2017 Nissan Pathfinder