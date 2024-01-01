$14,800+ tax & licensing
2017 Nissan Pathfinder
4WD 4DR SL
2017 Nissan Pathfinder
4WD 4DR SL
Location
1st Auto Group
867 Kipling Ave, Etobicoke, ON M8Z 5H1
416-823-2403 (Angelo); 416-821-1221 (Peter)
Certified
$14,800
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Variable / CVT
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 5-door
- Passengers 7
- Mileage 148,408 KM
Vehicle Description
FINANCE FROM 8.9%
Loaded, Backup Cam, Bluetooth, Sat. Sirius, Axillary, USB, BS assist, power/heated seats & steering wheel. Voice recognition, Sonar, Dual air/heat, remote start & more. $1000 safety service included. CERTIFIED.
Also avail. 2019 Mitsubishi Eclipse Cross, 181k $12800 /// 2018 Nissan Pathfinder SV, 159k $13990
Over 20 SUVs in stock
Vehicle Features
Packages
Mechanical
Safety
Exterior
Interior
Power Options
Media / Nav / Comm
Seating
Warranty
Comfort
Convenience
Additional Features
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
More inventory From 1st Auto Group
Email 1st Auto Group
1st Auto Group
Call Dealer
416-823-XXXX(click to show)
416-823-2403
Alternate NumbersOffice/Fax: 416-233-2470
+ taxes & licensing
416-823-2403 (Angelo); 416-821-1221 (Peter)