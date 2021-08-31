2017 Nissan Rogue

Certified This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$18,988 + taxes & licensing 1 2 2 , 0 0 0 K M Used Other / Unsure Condition Calculate Payments

Listing ID: 7717405

7717405 VIN: 5n1at2mv2hc737350

Vehicle Details Body Style SUV / Crossover

Drive Type All Wheel Drive

Engine 4-cylinder

Mileage 122,000 KM

Vehicle Features Exterior Fog Lights Roof Rails Safety Traction Control Heated Mirrors ABS Brakes Power Brakes Power Options Power Mirrors Power Windows Power Steering Power Locks Power Seats Interior Air Conditioning Cruise Control Seating Heated Seats Media / Nav / Comm Tachometer CD Player Bluetooth Windows Sunroof Convenience Intermittent Wipers Additional Features AWD Navigation System CVT

