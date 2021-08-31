Menu
2017 Nissan Rogue

122,000 KM

Details Description Features

$18,988

+ tax & licensing
Lang Motorcar

416-234-6868

SV FULLY LOADED ,WELL MAINTAINED

Location

11 Advance Rd, Etobicoke, ON M8Z 2S6

122,000KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  VIN: 5n1at2mv2hc737350

Vehicle Details

  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Mileage 122,000 KM

Vehicle Description

CARFAX VERIFIED,EXCELLENT CONDITION , VERY WELL MAINTAINED AND WELL EQUIIPED SV, 4 NEW TIRES PLUS A SET OF WINTERS ON RIMS , FINISHED IN METALIC RED WITH BLACK CLOTH INTERIOR , NON SMOKER, EQUIPPED WITH A PANARAMIC MOONROOF, NAVIGATION , BACK UP CAMERA , POWER DRIVERS SEAT , HEATED SEATS , HEATED STEERING WHEEL , POWER TALIGATE , ALLOY WHEELS , FOGLIGHTS AND MORE $ 18988 CERTIFIED

Vehicle Features

Fog Lights
Roof Rails
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
ABS Brakes
Power Brakes
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Locks
Power Seats
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Heated Seats
Tachometer
CD Player
Bluetooth
Sunroof
Intermittent Wipers
AWD
Navigation System
CVT

