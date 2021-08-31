2017 Nissan Rogue

+ taxes & licensing
416-234-6868
11 Advance Rd, Etobicoke, ON M8Z 2S6
416-234-6868
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
+ taxes & licensing
CARFAX VERIFIED,EXCELLENT CONDITION , VERY WELL MAINTAINED AND WELL EQUIIPED SV, 4 NEW TIRES PLUS A SET OF WINTERS ON RIMS , FINISHED IN METALIC RED WITH BLACK CLOTH INTERIOR , NON SMOKER, EQUIPPED WITH A PANARAMIC MOONROOF, NAVIGATION , BACK UP CAMERA , POWER DRIVERS SEAT , HEATED SEATS , HEATED STEERING WHEEL , POWER TALIGATE , ALLOY WHEELS , FOGLIGHTS AND MORE $ 18988 CERTIFIED
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.
11 Advance Rd, Etobicoke, ON M8Z 2S6