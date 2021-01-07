Menu
2017 Nissan Versa Note

158,000 KM

$6,500

+ tax & licensing
$6,500

+ taxes & licensing

1st Auto Group

416-823-2403 (Angelo); 416-821-1221 (Peter)

S

S

Location

867 Kipling Ave, Etobicoke, ON M8Z 5H1

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

Sale

$6,500

+ taxes & licensing

158,000KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 6383982
  • Stock #: pdc050
  • VIN: 3N1CE2CP4HL361365

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Hatchback
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 5-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 158,000 KM

Vehicle Description

FINANCE FROM 5.9% & GET FREE WINTER TIRES !!!

3 year/36000km p/train war. included ($1000 p/claim) 

Loaded, a/c, Bluetooth, Axillary, p/mirr.,  ABS, traction. Excellent cond. RUSTPROOFED & CERTIFIED.

Also avail.  2014 Ford Focus SE,  113k $6500

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Child Seat Anchors
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Front Disc/Rear Drum Brakes
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Mirrors
Power Steering
Air Conditioning
Tilt Steering Wheel
AM/FM Radio
CD Player
Trip Computer
Bluetooth
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Split Rear Seat
Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Rear Bench Seat
Daytime Running Lights
Steel Wheels
Warranty Included
Automatic Headlights
Temporary spare tire
Engine Immobilizer
Wheel Covers
Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

