$124,800

+ taxes & licensing

World Fine Cars

888-334-2707

2017 Porsche 911

2017 Porsche 911

| GTS 4! | Accident Free | 450 HP!

2017 Porsche 911

| GTS 4! | Accident Free | 450 HP!

Location

World Fine Cars

520 Kipling Avenue, Etobicoke, ON M8Z 5E3

888-334-2707

$124,800

+ taxes & licensing

  • 20,059KM
  • Used
  • Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 5117495
  • Stock #: 17297
  • VIN: WP0AB2A95HS124871
Exterior Colour
Silver
Interior Colour
Black
Body Style
Sedan
Drive Type
All Wheel Drive
Transmission
Automatic
Engine
6-cylinder
Doors
2-door

A modern 911 with luxury options and supercar performance, this all-wheel drive GTS features a 3.0L turbocharged flat 6 engine with 450 horsepower and a 7-speed dual-clutch automatic transmission! Optioned in GT Silver Metallic with a black leather interior, carbon fiber interior trim, and 20" center lock wheels in black. Features Premium Package Plus with 18-way power-adjustable memory/heated/cooled seats, keyless entry and start, as well as the GTS-standard Sport Chrono package and Sport Exhaust! Also configured with heated multifunction steering wheel, Bose surround sound system, and much more!

World Fine Cars Ltd. has been in business for over 30 years and maintains over 90 pre-owned vehicles in inventory at all times. Every certified retailed vehicle will have a 3 Month 3000 KM POWERTRAIN WARRANTY WITH SEALS AND GASKETS COVERAGE, with our compliments (conditions apply please contact for details). CarFax Reports are always available at no charge. We offer a full service center and we are able to service everything we sell. With a state of the art showroom including a comfortable customer lounge with WiFi access. We invite you to contact us today 1-888-334-2707 www.worldfinecars.com

Safety
  • Traction Control
  • ABS Brakes
Power Options
  • Power Windows
  • Power Steering
Comfort
  • Air Conditioning
Media / Nav / Comm
  • Tachometer
  • CD Player
Additional Features
  • AWD
  • Navigation System
  • 7 Speed Automatic

