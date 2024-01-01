$22,500+ tax & licensing
2017 RAM 1500
4WD Quad Cab 140.5" Outdoorsman
Location
1st Auto Group
867 Kipling Ave, Etobicoke, ON M8Z 5H1
416-823-2403 (Angelo); 416-821-1221 (Peter)
Certified
$22,500
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour Grey
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 6
- Mileage 50,415 KM
Vehicle Description
ONLY 50415 km !!! FINANCING AVAIL.
Fully loaded, Backup Cam, Bluetooth, Axillary, USB, Sat. Sirius, heated seats/steering wheel, remote start, keyless, 20 inch rims. Great fuel economy. PREVIOUS INSURANCE RIDE OFF. Had an accident in 2018. Branded title as REBUILT. Drives excellent, very economical. $1500 service done & ready 2 go. CERTIFIED.
Also avail. 2018 Ram1500 Tradesman Crew Cab 3.0 diesel, 251k $14800
Vehicle Features
