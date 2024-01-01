Menu
<p>LOW, LOW KM !!!  Fully loaded, cold a/c, Backup Cam, front & rear sensors, Bluetooth, Axillary, USB, Sat. Sirius, heated seats/steering wheel, remote start, keyless, 20 inch rims. Great fuel economy. PREVIOUS INSURANCE RIDE OFF.  Had an accident in 2018. Branded title as REBUILT. Drives excellent, very economical. $1500 service done & ready 2 go. CERTIFIED.           </p><p>Also avail.  2017 Ford F-150 SuperCab 163 XL V8, 171k $21000    ///      2018 Ram1500 Tradesman Crew Cab 3.0 diesel, 251k $13500 </p>

2017 RAM 1500

50,415 KM

Details

$20,800

+ tax & licensing
Location

1st Auto Group

867 Kipling Ave, Etobicoke, ON M8Z 5H1

416-823-2403 (Angelo); 416-821-1221 (Peter)

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.
Sale

Used
50,415KM
Excellent Condition
VIN 1C6RR7GG2HS540684

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Grey
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 6
  • Mileage 50,415 KM

Vehicle Description

Vehicle Features

Packages

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Child Seat Anchors
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Exterior

Fog Lights
Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Daytime Running Lights
Automatic Headlights
Privacy Glass

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Trip Computer
Anti-Theft System
Rear Bench Seat
Rearview Camera

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Seats

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
CD Player
MP3 Player
Bluetooth
Satellite Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input
SiriusXM Radio

Seating

Heated Seats
Cloth Seats

Warranty

Warranty Available

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror

Additional Features

Conventional Spare Tire
Bluetooth Connection

416-823-2403

Office/Fax: 416-233-2470
