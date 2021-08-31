Menu
2017 RAM 1500

47,977 KM

$22,500

$22,500

1st Auto Group

416-823-2403 (Angelo); 416-821-1221 (Peter)

1st Auto Group

867 Kipling Ave, Etobicoke, ON M8Z 5H1

416-823-2403 (Angelo); 416-821-1221 (Peter)

$22,500

47,977KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 8006541
  • Stock #: pdc013
  • VIN: 1C6RR7GG2HS540689

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Flex Fuel
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 47,977 KM

Vehicle Description

CASH ONLY  !!!  

LOW, LOW KM  !!!   Previous insurance ride of (Nov. 2018), salvage, branded rebuilt. Fully loaded, Backup Cam, Bluetooth, heated steering wheel/seats & more.  Everything working, drives amazing. Price includes $1500 service, new tires & brakes. CERTIFIED. 

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Child Seat Anchors
Rearview Camera
Fog Lights
Alloy Wheels
Trailer Hitch
Automatic Headlights
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Heated Steering Wheel
Anti-Theft System
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Seats
Keyless Entry
Heated Seats
Warranty Available
CD Player
Bluetooth
SiriusXM Radio
Conventional Spare Tire
Bluetooth Connection

867 Kipling Ave, Etobicoke, ON M8Z 5H1

