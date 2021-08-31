+ taxes & licensing
416-823-2403 (Angelo); 416-821-1221 (Peter)
867 Kipling Ave, Etobicoke, ON M8Z 5H1
416-823-2403 (Angelo); 416-821-1221 (Peter)
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
+ taxes & licensing
CASH ONLY !!!
LOW, LOW KM !!! Previous insurance ride of (Nov. 2018), salvage, branded rebuilt. Fully loaded, Backup Cam, Bluetooth, heated steering wheel/seats & more. Everything working, drives amazing. Price includes $1500 service, new tires & brakes. CERTIFIED.
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
867 Kipling Ave, Etobicoke, ON M8Z 5H1